It's been two years since the release of Matt Reeves' 2022 film The Batman, and all eyes have turned towards its upcoming sequel, The Batman Part II, which has been experiencing delays. The build up to the sequel has been plagued by many rumors regarding production in recent weeks. Now one of the most highly anticipated DC movies is getting an update from DC Studios co-head James Gunn, and it is encouraging news.

Via his Threads account, which he usually utilizes to offer updates on the progress of various projects, Gunn reveals that there is nothing to worry about the upcoming sequel to 2022's The Batman. When quizzed by a concerned fan if The Batman Part II's script was being written, Gunn replied affirmatively with "Yes." When yet another fan asks when Gunn believes the script might be ready, the filmmaker replies that such a decision rests solely in the purview of director Reeves, replying, "When Matt thinks it's ready!"

The Batman Part II will see Robert Pattinson return as The Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne. Batman's law enforcement liaison, Jim Gordon, will see Jeffrey Wright reprise that role. Like the 2022 film, The Batman Part II will be released under the DC Elseworlds banner, in an entirely separate timeline from Gunn and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran's DC Universe, which has its own Batman film, The Brave and the Bold in the works. Story details for the upcoming sequel have largely been kept tightly shut, with Reeves and Mattson Tomlin (Terminator Zero) working on the script.

'The Batman Part II' Has Had Its Challenges

As earlier highlighted, The Batman Part II has had to contend with a stream of rumors regarding production. Recently, Gunn had to step in and debunk rumors that suggested Boyd Holbrook had been cast to portray Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Principal photography on the sequel had been scheduled to begin in November 2023, with a planned release in October 2025. However, in the aftermath of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023, The Batman Part II was delayed to October 2026. Filming on the sequel begins later this year.

Reeves' would hope that his upcoming Batman movie will be just as successful as the first. 2022's The Batman enjoyed a brilliant run at the box office, grossing over $772 million worldwide and earning widespread critical acclaim. Those rave reviews were carried over into the award season as the picture earned four Academy Award nominations. Meanwhile, Reeves is intent on expanding the DC Elseworlds banner, as The Batman spin-off series, The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell as the titular mob boss, nears its release. With Farrell teasing a series heavy on violence, The Penguin is set to debut on Max this September.

The Batman Part II is set to release on October 2, 2026.

