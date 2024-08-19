The Big Picture Actress Zoë Kravitz is excited to explore more of Selena Kyle's story, hoping for further character development in the sequel.

As James Gunn continues to build his new DCU, another DC Comics property that's still making headlines is Matt Reeves' The Batman. Reeves has already shared plans that he wants to begin shooting the sequel in 2025, but now we're also hearing an exciting update from Catwoman herself: Zoë Kravitz.

While speaking about her latest film Blink Twice with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Kravitz says that she doesn't know when she'll be slipping into the catsuit again for The Batman: Part II. "Matt [Reeves] goes into his hole when he writes," Kravitz explains. "Again, he’s a super intense, detail-oriented director, so I just keep myself busy with things like [Blink Twice] until people call me." Despite not knowing when she'll be called up, she did divulge what she'd like to explore with Selina Kyle in the sequel.

"The whole concept of Selina in that film was it’s an origin story," Kravitz says of her character in The Batman. "So obviously there’s a lot more to explore." Given that the character first debuted over 84 years ago, Kravitz has more than enough material to work with. Kravitz also has plenty of opportunities to continue making her portrayal of the thief and (oftentimes) love interest of Batman different from past versions. She explained:

"It was a woman coming into her power and wanting to explore what it feels like when she can be playful and sit into that power. Hopefully, it will be very fun one day."

Catwoman's Potential In 'The Batman: Part II' Is Endless

At the end of the 2022 film, Catwoman is seen leaving Gotham when a series of bombs destroy the seawall, leaving Batman (Robert Pattinson) behind to participate in cleanup efforts alone. Putting the pieces back together in the city of Gotham has never been Catwoman's M.O. In the comics and beyond, the antihero and thief is often seen taking advantage of things when they are fractured, to better herself and those disenfranchised by the mess that's often been made by the rich.

Now that Selina has revealed to Batman that Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) is her father, it provides her a level of freedom that keeping that secret could never afford her. She can now step into a new power, as Kravitz explained, and settle into it. Could we see Catwoman and Batman at further odds in Part II? Could her stepping into that power mean making choices and sacrifices that give Batman no choice but to step in and stop her? As much as fans (including this author) have a longstanding love for the Batman and Catwoman romance, that aspect of their dynamic taking a backseat, at least for the next movie, could really open up the opportunity for Kravitz's Catwoman to further develop as a character onscreen.

In the meantime, this universe continues in The Penguin, when it premieres September 19 on Max. You can also stream The Batman on Max. You can watch Nemiroff's full conversation with Kravitz below.

