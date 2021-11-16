Get the full collection of the hit animated series plus all the extra bonus features.

Longtime Batman fans have a new collection to get excited about viewing on their home screens. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the Blu-ray release of a fully remastered, The Batman: The Complete Series, to land on February 1, 2022 on Blu-ray and Digital in the United States priced at $69.99 and in Canada in the form of a Blu-ray only package for $79.98.

The animated series first hit TV screens via Kids’ WB on September 11, 2004 prior to a move to Cartoon Network for its following seasons. The six-time Emmy Award-winning series told the story of the beginning years of Batman/Bruce Wayne as he attempts to juggle his public persona with his secret gig moonlighting as a superhero.

Vocal talents for the show included Rino Romano (Spider-Man Unlimited, Curious George) as the caped crusader himself Bruce Wayne/Batman, Evan Sabara (The Polar Express) as Batman’s sidekick Dick Grayson/Robin, Danielle Judovits (Naruto: Shippuden) as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons, American Dad!) as the Joker, Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Book of Boba Fett) as Detective Ellen Yin, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as The Penguin, Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) as Mr. Freeze, Alastair Duncan (Batman: The Long Halloween) as Alfred, Gina Gershon (Face/Off) as Catwoman, Jason Marsden (Transformers: Rescue Bots) as Firefly, Steve Harris (The Practice) as Detective Ethan Bennet/Clayface, Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Commissioner James Gordon, and Adam West (Batman) as Mayor Grange.

As if the main cast wasn’t stacked enough, the show also boasted a lineup of guest stars and recurring characters voiced by the likes of Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), and Edward James Olmos (Miami Vice). The series even featured the talents of voice actor hall of fame inductees such as Phil LaMarr (Futurama), Daran Norris (The Fairly OddParents), and Kath Soucie (Rugrats).

Along with all 65 episodes, the box set will also come with a long list of special features including:

· The Dark Dynasty Continues (New Featurette) – Explore the relationship between The Batman and his allies as he evolves from mysterious vigilante to the World’s Greatest Detective.

· Joining Forces: The Batman's Legendary Team-Ups (Featurette) – How the series’ producers adapted the DC “Team-Up-Tales” approach from the comic books to the screen.

· The Batman Junior Detective Challenge (Quiz) – Alfred tests your detective skills with The Batman: The Complete Series challenge.

· The Batman Junior Detective Exam: Level 2 (Quiz) – Pass The Batman test of knowledge with the level 2 exam.

· Building Batman (Featurette) – Detective Ellen Yin investigates The Batman's true identity.

· Gotham PD Case Files (Featurette) – Highly confidential profiles of The Batman's most dastardly foes.

· New Look, New Direction, New Knight (Featurette) – Go behind the scenes to explore the development of The Batman television series.

· The Batman: Season 3 Unmasked (Featurette) – Supervising Producer Duane Capizzi talks about the animated series.

· The Batman: Season 4 Unmasked (Featurette) – A behind the scenes look into the making of Season 4.

With the holiday season just around the corner, this collection would make the perfect gift (even if a bit late!) for the Batman lover in your life. Check out the full synopsis below and be sure to get your hands on The Batman: The Complete Series when it hits Blu-ray and Digital February 1, 2022.

The Batman: The Complete Series follows 20-something-year-old Bruce Wayne’s early adventures as he balances his daytime persona as a bachelor billionaire with his nighttime guise as a caped crimefighter. Along the way, Batman is joined by allies Robin and Batgirl as they combat Gotham City’s Rogues’ Gallery, including updated versions of his familiar foes as well as a bevy of rarely seen villains like Killer Moth and The Everywhere Man. Join one of the most complex and intriguing character in comic book history for action-packed super heroic adventures that test the limits of this legendary character's extraordinary physical prowess and super-sleuthing skills.

