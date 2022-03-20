'The Batman' also registered the third-highest third weekend in Warner Bros. history, after 'The Dark Knight' and 'Wonder Woman.'

With $36.8 million in its third weekend, The Batman retained the top spot at the box office and, in doing so, became only the second pandemic era film to cross the $300 million mark domestically. Directed by Matt Reeves, the three-hour noir-toned superhero film fell by just 45% from last weekend, registering a third-weekend haul that ranks number three for Warner Bros, behind The Dark Knight ($42.6 million) and Wonder Woman ($41.2 million).

But with major studios clearing the runway for the superhero juggernaut, Funimation’s manga adaptation Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie filled the marketplace vacuum and claimed the number two spot with a stellar $17.6 million in its debut weekend. That’s just slightly shy of the phenomenal $21.2 million that Demon Slayer opened with last year.

Overall, the box office for this weekend stood at $90.6 million, which is 35% below the same frame in 2019, when Captain Marvel’s second-weekend haul catapulted the total box office to $139 million. Internationally, The Batman is just shy of $600 million. The film opened in China this week, but the Middle Kingdom has been hit by a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly half the country’s theaters closed.

Image via X

RELATED: Why Joker Shouldn’t Be Matt Reeves’ Next Batman Villain

Sony’s long-in-the-making video game adaptation Uncharted took the third spot with $8 million in its fifth weekend, dropping by just 13%. The film’s running domestic total now stands at just under $126 million. Like The Batman, Uncharted’s performance in China has also been affected by the pandemic.

Director Ti West’s first feature in six years, the slasher-horror X, made $4.2 million this weekend on the back of a euphoric debut at the SXSW Film Festival. A24 is betting hard on the picture, with a prequel having already been shot (in secret, according to West) and plans for a third installment having been discussed.

Rounding out the top five was Channing Tatum’s Dog, which serves as both an acting comeback and a directorial debut for him (he shares a directing credit with his longtime creative collaborator Reid Carolin). This weekend, the film added another $4 million for a running domestic total that now stands at $54 million. This is a terrific result for an original drama that cost only $15 million to produce.

It also bodes well for next week’s major release, Paramount’s The Lost City, in which Tatum will be joined by Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt in a much-publicized cameo. The film recently premiered at the SXSW Film Festival and is expected to make between $20 million and $30 million in its debut weekend.

Elsewhere, Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped out of the top five for the first time in 14 weeks, but it still made $3.2 million this weekend, despite being available on digital. Notably, with $797.6 million in the bank, the film is now days away from becoming the third movie in history to cross the $800 million mark at the domestic box office, after Avengers: Endgame ($858 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million).

Brittany Snow on the Importance of Working with an Intimacy Coordinator and Stellar Scene Partner on 'X'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rahul Malhotra (263 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra