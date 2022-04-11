Fans of The Caped Crusader rejoice! Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced The Batman’s release dates on home media. Robert Pattinson's debut as The World’s Greatest Detective will be available on Digital on April 18 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 24.

The Batman begins with Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) already over a year into his career as a crime fighter when a serial killer calling themselves The Riddler (Paul Dano) begins to target the elite of Gotham City. Batman, with help from Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Alfred (Andy Serkis), and new ally Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), must solve The Riddler’s riddles to catch him and save the city and its people. The film also stars Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, and Jayme Lawson.

The film has been a hit with critics and general audiences alike, with the film making over $700 million at the global box office. The film also already has fans clamoring for a sequel with a spin-off series already announced for HBO Max. The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and is written by Reeves and Peter Craig, based on the iconic DC character created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. The film was produced by Dylan Clark and Reeves, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, and Simon Emanuel all serving as executive producers.

Additionally, it has been announced that The Batman will be available with “Filmmaker Mode”, which means:

“Developed by studios, TV manufacturers and some of Hollywood’s leading directors, Filmmaker Mode disables all post processing (e.g. motion smoothing), preserves the correct aspect ratios, colors and frame rates, and enables your TV to display the film precisely as it was intended by the filmmaker. Filmmaker Mode is available on televisions from select manufacturers.”

The Batman will be available on Digital on April 18 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 24 and will be streaming on HBO Max starting on April 18. Check out the full list of special features that come with each version of The Batman below:

The Batman Premium Digital Ownership:

Vengeance In The Making Vengeance Meets Justice The Batman: Genesis Becoming Catwoman Looking for Vengeance Anatomy of The Car Chase Anatomy of The Wingsuit A Transformation: The Penguin The Batmobile Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

The Batman 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray:

Vengeance In The Making Vengeance Meets Justice The Batman: Genesis Becoming Catwoman Looking for Vengeance Anatomy of The Car Chase Anatomy of The Wingsuit A Transformation: The Penguin The Batmobile Unpacking The Icons Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

The Batman DVD:

Unpacking The Icons

