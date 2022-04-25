Comic book fans everywhere have been obsessed with The Batman ever since the film’s release in theaters in early March. Bat-mania has only gotten stronger since the film dropped on HBO Max last week. Robert Pattinson has quickly become a lot of fans' favorite Batman, but what if another iconic Dark Knight dawned the cowl in this epic crime drama? What if you inserted Adam West’s Cape Crusader in The Batman? That is what the folks at Corridor Digital asked, and the results are just as enjoyably absurd as you would think.

Corridor Digital took to their twitter to post a 90-second teaser of what it would look like if West’s Batman was in the film. West famously played The Dark Knight in the 1966 Batman TV Show which ran for three seasons and consisted of 120 episodes as well as a 1966 movie. What you will notice right away is that a lot of West’s dialogue, which is taken out of the original context of the show, oddly fits in Matt Reeves' gritty world. The footage begins with a voice-over of West talking about killing “outlaws” which is straight from the 1966 movie. From there the teaser becomes this bizarrely lovable picture of old and new.

For example, did you think the opening beat down needed some extra pop? Well this teaser adds some classic “Bap”, “Zok”, and “Soch” to the already atmospheric fight. Also, West’s Batman is not the only character to hop universes. We see Frank Gorshin’s Riddler and Burgess Meredith’s Penguin throughout this teaser causing some nostalgic havoc. However, in a hilarious twist, they kept in Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman. Seeing her Catwoman interact with West’s Batman and caressing his eyebrow highlighted mask is just endlessly funny.

RELATED:

10 (Mostly) Forgotten Batman '66 Villains Created for the Show

Other hilarious additions to the film include Burt Ward’s Robin flying in the Batcopter, West doing his famous Batusi dance, the iconic shot of Batman running with a bomb, and the 66 Batmobile replacing Pattinson’s muscle car. Again, watching the classic red and black Batmobile crashing through the streets of Gotham is just smile inducing, and it is all edited together near seamlessly. The trailer concludes perfectly with the end of The Batman car chase and Penguin's car flipped over. However instead of West’s Batman taking Penguin hostage like in the film, West drops the “Bat-bomb” mentioned earlier with his most iconic line. “Some days you just can’t get rid of a bomb!”

West does not get enough credit when it comes to his time as Batman. The show is remembered for its campy nature, but West gave a surprisingly well-balanced emotional performance throughout the series’ run. That is hilariously highlighted by this extremely well put together clash of two Bat-generations. Batman 66 and The Batman could not be more different, but this teaser shows that they have some interesting similarities. It also shows that West could have made for a good serious Batman if given the chance.

West sadly passed away in 2017, but his amazing legacy as this iconic superhero lives on. This video is a great way to honor West and introduce a younger generation to this classic actor. You can experience a darker West Batman in the full teaser down below, and you can watch The Batman now on HBO Max.

'Hawkeye': Hot Toys Figure Showcases the Marvel That Is Kate Bishop

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (392 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe