On top of most moviegoers' list of anticipated films for 2022 is Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. Now, fans can buy their tickets for this superhero epic. While tickets for the March 1st IMAX Fan Event quickly sold out, Batman fans around the world have another chance to be one of the first people to see The Dark Knight’s next big screen adventure.

You can buy your tickets at every major ticket and theater provider. AMC, Regal, Cinemark, IMAX, and Fandango are just a handful of options you have to buy your tickets for The Batman. IMAX has also released another new poster featuring a silhouetted Pattinson Batman somberly looking down against an eerie red backdrop that has become an infamous part of the film's marketing.

On top of that, Fandango has released a new exclusive 27-minute interview with the cast hosted by Naz Perez that features Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell. The cast go deep into the intricacies of Reeves’ Gotham City, the work that influenced the film like Darwyn Cooke’s Batman: Ego, and they all share stories about their first experiences with the Batman character. Pattinson also shares a fun story about his screen testing in George Clooney’s Bat-cowl because it was the only one big enough for his head. You can watch the full interview and view the new poster on Fandango’s website here.

When talking about the film, Fandango’s Managing Editor Erik Davis said, “Fans can’t wait for the first live-action solo ‘Batman’ movie in ten years. Matt Reeves’ vision returns us to Batman’s detective roots, and fans will enjoy Robert Pattinson’s grittier and more daring take on Bruce Wayne and The Batman.”

A lot has been said about if we needed another Batman film after almost four decades of the character being on the big screen in both live action and animation, but from all the stellar marketing material thus far, the answer has been a resounding yes. Like Davis said, this film is putting the detective back in “The World’s Greatest Detective” which is something most Batman movies have omitted up to this point. Even other mediums like the comics and games struggle with that aspect of the character, but The Batman’s murder mystery elements look to be changing the narrative on that. There are so many question marks surrounding Bruce Wayne, The Riddler, and Gotham, all of which have Batman fans across the globe excited about this film.

In a survey done by Fandango of over 2000 moviegoers, 92% of people are excited to see Batman return to his detective roots, 95% are excited to see Pattinson make his debut as The Dark Knight Detective, and 61% of viewers plan to see the film in a premium format like IMAX or Dolby. Like Spider-Man before him, Batman is looking to be another savior for the movie going experience.

Excitement for The Batman is at an all-time high, we are less than a month away as the film releases on March 4, 2022, and you can buy your tickets now.

