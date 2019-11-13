Andy Serkis Confirmed as Alfred Pennyworth in ‘The Batman’

0

Matt Reeves just made it official: Andy Serkis, presumably not working under motion-capture but you can’t quite rule it out, will play Wayne family butler Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman. Reeves confirmed the news, which was reportedly in the works as of last week, on Twitter, along with a positively delightful GIF of Serkis running down a red carpet, a show of reckless tomfoolery I’m not sure Alfred would approve of. Nevertheless:

Serkis joining The Batman‘s cast is just the latest in what’s quickly becoming one of the most exciting comic book crews in recent memory. Robert Pattinson—who you probably either know from Twilight or consistently jerking off in some of the best, most interesting indies of the last few years—leads the way as Bruce Wayne and his batty alter-ego. Jeffrey Wright was recently confirmed as GCPD commissioner Jim Gordon, who will assist Batman across from Paul Dano‘s Riddler, Zoe Kravitz‘s Catwoman, and, if recent news proves true, Colin Farrell‘s Penguin. Collider also recently learned that newcomer Jayme Lawson joined the film straight out of Juilliard in a major role.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, and while exact plot details have been kept under wraps, Reeves has consistently described his script as noir-flavored and focusing more on the Caped Crusader’s detective skills. For more on the film, here is noted troll Robert Pattinson saying his Batman will sound like a pirate—I love that man—along with 15 people we think should be up for the role of Two-Face.