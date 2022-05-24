HBOMax has been upping its game in recent months, producing hit shows like Our Flag Means Death and obtaining a variety of new and old movies and television shows to add to the streaming database. Thanks to the streaming platform’s owner, Warnermedia (which also owns Warner Bros), HBOMax has complete access to the DC Universe and other movies from 2021 including Dune and Free Guy.

RELATED: The Best Drama Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Whether it's an outdoor movie, a long car ride, or a night in, HBO has fans covered. As summer begins and more people find time to relax, the more movies the better!

The Batman (2022)

Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman has been regarded as one not to be missed, and Matt Reeves’ take on the classic DC superhero is a dark, twisted, and electrifying superhero fantasy. When the Riddler (played by the one-and-only Paul Dano) goes on a killing spree around Gotham city and threatens the hierarchical systems in place, it’s up to the infamous Batman to save the city from complete collapse.

RELATED: How ‘The Batman’ Makes the Dark Knight More Interesting Than His Villains

Besides fresh action and adventure, The Batman also features iconic DC villains like The Penguin and Catwoman. As one of the darkest interpretations of the character, this Batman film (and hopefully the first of a series) is not to be missed.

Old (2021)

M. Night Shyamalan brings his genius to the screen once again in the thriller film Old. The film is based on a Swiss graphic novel called Sandcastle, and the plot follows a group of people on an island where they age rapidly. This film is not for the faint of heart and has some extremely disturbing portions, but somehow still earns a PG-13 rating. At least one member of each family has an underlying medical condition, which, considering they are aging one year every 30 minutes, begins to worsen.

Without revealing too many plot details, the two children find a journal from a previous traveler, and they figure out that they may be being watched. Once again, more of the characters and their health worsen—affecting other people in turn. Will they escape? Watch Old on HBOMax to find out!

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Matrix Resurrections is the most recent addition to The Matrix franchise. This film is set a whopping 60 years after The Matrix Revolutions and follows Neo, who now lives in what seems to be (because, as always, with this franchise, it is questioning what “seems to be”) a regular life as a video game developer. However, Neo has been having problems, distinguishing what is fantasy and what is reality. Rebels led by a version of Morpheus free Neo from that reality, and they fight a new enemy that is holding Trinity as a prisoner.

Related: The Best Horror Films On HBOMax Now

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as their characters, and familiar faces like Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Fans can watch the new addition to The Matrix franchise on HBOMax.

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known (2022)

Image via HBO

This documentary follows the cast of Broadway’s Spring Awakening, a musical based on a German play of the same name about teenage sexuality among German schoolkids. Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known takes viewers on the journey of putting on a reunion concert of the show with the original Broadway cast. The cast members (including Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff) share memories, their stories, and facts about the show-creating process.

Fans of musical theater and Broadway will absolutely love this documentary (which is only a short hour and a half watch). They may even see some familiar faces and tunes of the legendary, angst-filled rock musical. Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known is available to watch now.

Get Hard (2015)

The famous buddy-comedy starring Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart about two businessmen from different backgrounds hit the HBOMax database! In this hilarious film, a hedge fund manager James (Ferrell) is convicted of fraud and sentenced to jail time, but the judge gives him one month to get his affairs in order.

In that one month, James decides to prepare for prison and asks Darnell (Hart), a Black businessman who never went to prison, for help. Things go awry, and the two have some absolutely sidesplitting moments in this now-classic comedy film. Get Hard is currently available to stream on HBOMax.

Where The Wild Things Are (2009)

For a dose of childhood nostalgia, Where the Wild Things Are is a perfect watch. Based on the classic 1963 children’s book of the same name, Where the Wild Things Are follows a boy named Max who sails to an island inhabited by creatures called “Wild Things” who make Max their king. The film uniquely takes the 2D characters and makes them CGI to put them on the same plane as the human actor.

With an all-star cast that features the voices of James Gandolfini, Paul Dano, and Catherine O’Hara, Where the Wild Things Are is a wonderful choice for a family watch party. Fun fact, the movie was produced by Tom Hanks! Where the Wild Things Are is now available to stream on HBOMax.

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paddington the bear returns in Paddington 2! Another family film franchise for when the kids want an adventure, this Paddington film is just as exciting (if not more) than the first! In Paddington 2, Paddington is on a search for the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday. He finds a pop-up book in an antique store and decides to take on a variety of odd jobs to afford to buy the gift.

However, the book is stolen, and Paddington and the Browns decide to track down the thief, uncover their identity, and return the book so Paddington can rightfully purchase it. This Paddington film is surely not one to miss, and it is available to stream now on HBOMax.

17 Again (2009)

Image via Warner Bros

The classic Zac Efron comedy film moves from Netflix to HBOMax as more deals amongst producing companies take place. Now that it has found its new home, fans of the film and Efron (and who have access to HBOMax) are thrilled to watch. 17 Again follows a 37-year-old man who is at a low point in his life and magically becomes his 17-year-old self.

He attempts to fix mistakes he made in the past and grow his relationship with his daughter, but will be able to fix the mistakes without creating new ones—especially as a 37-year-old trapped inside his 17-year-old body? Watch on HBOMax to find out.

Keep Reading: The Best True Crime Series on HBOMax Now

Here's Why Ethan Coen Stopped Working With Brother Joel

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Riley Bocchicchio (18 Articles Published) Riley is a new Lists Writer for Collider! Hailing from the tri-state area of the United States, Riley has extensive knowledge on all things, TV, Comedy, Film, and even Theatre. He has a secret love for some specialty topics on the "geekier" side (looking at you, Marvel) and strives to create open spaces for Queer identities. More From Riley Bocchicchio

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe