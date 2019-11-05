Andy Serkis May Join ‘The Batman’ Cast as Alfred Pennyworth

0

We may have a Planet of the Apes reunion on our hands as reports emerge that Andy Serkis is in talks to join director Matt Reeves‘ The Batman. Serkis and Reeves last worked together on 2017’s War For the Planet of the Apes. Since then, the actor has popped up in Black Panther as well as Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, which he directed, too.

Now, according to The Wrap, Serkis is in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman. Both the longtime butler to the Wayne family and a trusted confidant of Bruce Wayne’s, Alfred is an essential character in the Batman canon. Serkis has never had a problem serving as a standout supporting actor, so there should be no worrie when it comes to wondering whether he’ll be able to tackle the role. He’d also join an illustrious group of actors who’ve played Alfred onscreen, which boasts Michael Caine, who played Alfred in all three Christopher Nolan Batman films, and Michael Gough, who played Alfred in Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin.

If his casting is made official, Serkis would be joining arguably one of the best, most talented, and downright charismatic casts… ever? Yeah, ever, let’s go with that. Tackling the role of Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, is Robert Pattinson. Additionally, Jeffrey Wright has been cast as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano will play Riddler, Zoë Kravitz is taking on the role of Catwoman, and Colin Farrell is reportedly in talks to play Penguin. While no specific plot has been confirmed, there’s strong reason to believe (especially given Pattinson’s age) that The Batman will focus on the earlier years of Batman’s crimefighting career and potentially align, story-wise, with Frank Miller‘s Year One. But take that with a grain of salt; that’s just one megafan’s (read: me) theorizing here.

The Batman is scheduled to debut June 25, 2021. For more on upcoming superhero flicks, check out our full release calendar through 2022 here.