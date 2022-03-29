The Batman has taken the world by storm since its release earlier this month, with many praising the film as one of the greatest Batman features of all time. While time (and a few more viewings) will tell if The Batman will continue to be as loved, one thing is sure: Batman isn't going anywhere. In fact, the Caped Crusader is just as popular now as he ever was, with countless monthly comic titles, animated features, television adaptations, and even radio series taking the world by storm. Batman is a cultural phenomenon. But Matt Reeves' latest blockbuster is not the first Batman adaptation to take on the name "The Batman." No, that title belongs to the 2004 Kids' WB animated series developed by Michael Goguen and Duane Capizzi which ran for five exciting seasons. While many consider Batman: The Animated Series the greatest of Batman animation, The Batman is a true marvel in superhero animation.

If you're a big fan of this year's newest Bat-flick, then you should absolutely give The Batman (the 2004 animated series) a try!

Focusing on a Younger Batman

Like the latest feature film, The Batman follows a young Bruce Wayne (voiced by Rino Romano), only three years into his career cleaning up the streets as Batman (as stated in the pilot episode "The Bat in the Belfry"). That means that, at least at first, there's no Robin, no Commissioner Gordon, and no Bat-signal to call our hero out from the shadows. Instead, Batman, with Alfred (Alastair Duncan) faithfully by his side, uses modern Wayne technology to keep tabs on Gotham's underbelly and take down the vilest of criminals.

What's great about the show following a young, but somewhat established, Batman is that many in Gotham believe him to be a folk tale or some sort of urban legend rather than being a true vigilante. While this may differ from this year's Reeves film, it lends well to Batman's work and (mostly) keeps the police off his back. Of course, as the series progresses, Batman becomes a bit more public (especially once sidekicks are added to the equation) and his enemies a bit more theatrical rather than the standard bank robbers and white-collar criminals, but watching that progress and develop naturally is what makes the series fun.

Romano's interpretation of Batman is pretty underrated too. His slight inflections between playing Bruce and Batman are easy to pick up on, and his voice is a bit less brooding than classic interpretations from Kevin Conroy or Bruce Greenwood (who are both excellent). This younger, less experienced Batman feels a bit more youthful, and while less edgy than this year's live-action version still has the same chip on his shoulder that propels him forward in his quest for vengeance... Err, well, justice.

Reimagining Iconic Supervillains

Speaking of Batman's rogues, just like Matt Reeves and Paul Dano have reinvented the Riddler as a straight-up serial-killer, and just as Christopher Nolan and his crew reworked Ra's al Ghul, the Joker, and Bane, so does The Batman challenge everything we thought we knew about our favorite Batman baddies. Okay, maybe not everything, they're all still crazy, belong in Arkham Asylum, and have relatively the same personalities, but many of their character designs and backstories are completely different.

This manages to be particularly true with the Joker, who is much more acrobatic and attention-seeking than other incarnations, plus he wears a purple-colored straight jacket and has piercing red eyes. But the Joker isn't the only villain who gets a makeover, other significant changes include Bane, who is now a hulking red monster when he isn't moonlighting as a sleek assassin, Clayface, who now has the tragic backstory of being Bruce's best childhood friend, and Mister Freeze, whose tragic backstory is completely abandoned, replaced with a pretty cool (pardon the pun) new design.

While not every villain redesign is great (Catwoman being strictly a villain isn't totally honest to her character), it does help make The Batman one of the unique animated adaptations out there. Sadly, not every Batman foe makes their debut on this series (most notably, the Scarecrow, Ra's al Ghul, and Two-Face are missing, most likely due to Nolan's plans for The Dark Knight Trilogy), but those that do make a profound impact on Batman and the audience.

Developing Gotham from the Ground Up

One of the best parts of Matt Reeves' vision for Gotham is the heavily stylized gothic architecture that surrounds Bruce, Alfred, and the rest of Gotham's citizens. This and the world that Reeves and company create - filled with places like the Iceberg Lounge, Gotham's Police Precincts, and Arkham Hospital - really make the world of The Batman, this new interpretation of Gotham City, come to life. Likewise, the 2004 The Batman series gives us a unique vision for Gotham that couldn't otherwise exist outside of animation.

But outside the feel to the city itself, which helps immerse us in the world of The Batman, the animated triumph also uses new and old characters to help create an atmosphere around Gotham, one that forces Bruce to be more grounded. Characters like Bruce's best friend Ethan Bennett, an officer with the Gotham PD tasked with bringing in "the Batman," helps Bruce to exist beyond the Batcave and offers some insight into who Bruce could be outside the cape and cowl. Ethan's partner Detective Ellen Yin becomes a recurring character and eventual ally for Batman, one who would pave the way for the eventual introduction of Commissioner Jim Gordon in the show's third season.

In fact, each season chooses to focus on a new supporting character in relation to Batman and his own development into a hero. This eventually transitions from Ethan and Ellen to Batgirl and Robin, with the fifth and final season focusing more on the Justice League. But don't worry, if that all sounds like a lot (and less appealing than a traditional Batman series), rest assured that The Batman takes its time to establish Batman's own world first, and always focuses most presently on his mission to save Gotham City.

Slowly Introducing Sidekicks

Let me again emphasize that The Batman doesn't just jump right into introducing Batgirl and Robin, but grows into that naturally. Even after Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson become permanent fixtures on the series, there are still whole episodes dedicated strictly to Batman himself. Yet, unlike most incarnations of the Dark Knight Detective, The Batman doesn't jump to introducing Robin first, and instead Batman first partners up with Batgirl in the third season, which also introduces her father Jim Gordon.

Once Robin does show up though, his arc is done justice, and it's clear that the show honors both characters well, giving each of them ample time with their mentor. Both Batgirl and Robin help make Batman better, reminding him that his work as Gotham's masked avenger actually inspires others (just like that young boy from this year's live-action feature). While it's unclear if Matt Reeves will ever give Robert Pattinson's Batman any sidekicks, this animated incarnation of Batman takes his on reluctantly. Yet, like all versions of Batman out there, he trains them well and does everything he can to protect them.

Another neat thing about the use of sidekicks in The Batman is that we get to see their future. Unlike many other animated series' where we might not know where our favorite characters will end up, The Batman shows us in the episode "Artifacts." This fourth season episode is a flash-forward into the future of Gotham, where a group of New Gotham citizens uncovers Batman's history. Here, we see Dick as Nightwing and Barbara as Oracle, helping a Dark Knight Returns-inspired Batman face off against an upgraded Mr. Freeze. It's an awesome episode.

Waiting to Expand the Universe

As stated earlier, The Batman waits to develop a greater DC Universe, choosing instead to focus on Batman and his world before branching out. The two-part fourth season finale, "The Joining," introduces the Martian Manhunter, which then leads to the formation of the Justice League itself. The first episode of the fifth season, "The Batman/Superman Story," features the first meeting of the World's Finest superheroes as they fight a collection of their different rogues.

With Matt Reeves seemingly keeping his distance from Superman and a greater shared DC Universe like Zack Snyder​​​​​​'s vision, it seems like his Batman films are planning to be more self-contained and grounded like Christopher Nolan's. The 2004 animated series spends most of its time in a more "grounded" world focused more on Batman and his own characters, rogues, and world, which is a good thing. The only time that seems to change before the Justice League is introduced is in the animated feature film (which took place during the show's third season) The Batman vs Dracula, which pits Batman against the world's most famous vampire. It's actually a pretty great movie.

Like Batman: The Animated Series before it, The Batman takes its time to establish Batman, his enemies, and his allies before ever jumping into an "expanded" DC Universe, and that's part of what makes the series so strong. This seems to be the same approach Matt Reeves is taking with his new tale and one that many other Batman writers and creators have held to for decades. If you've enjoyed Batman's latest theatrical outing, or are just looking for another quick series to binge, then The Batman is the animated series for you!

The Batman (not the 2022 feature film) is currently available on HBO Max.

