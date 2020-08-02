Dave Bautista Won’t Play Bane in ‘The Batman’ Despite His Best Efforts to Get Cast

In the upcoming Warner Bros. movie The Batman, Robert Pattinson‘s Bruce Wayne will encounter a handful of iconic Batman villains, as played by Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro. Over the weekend, MCU alum Dave Bautista confirmed one villain old Brucie won’t cross paths with in The Batman: Bane.

The topic of Bautista playing Bane in The Batman (Try saying that five times fast!) came up on Saturday. It all kicked off when a fan on Twitter echoed speculation Bautista could or should be cast in director/writer Matt Reeves‘ upcoming Batman movie. The fan wrote, “I just read an article speculating that @DaveBautista may be, should be, could be, playing Bane in the new #Batman movie with Robert Pattison. Please, DC movies…make it happen.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Blade Runner 2049 star replied to the fan tweet with confirmation he would not be playing the brutish Batman baddie. In what is possibly the second saddest six-word story in history, Bautista tweeted: “Unfortunately it’s not. Tried my best.”

Bautista officially shutting down any potential The Batman casting rumors is a disheartening follow-up to a much more optimistic December 2019 tweet. At the time, the actor posted a black-and-white photo from the Warner Bros. offices with the caption, “It won’t come to you so get after it!! #DreamChaser.”

Even though Bautista will not be making an appearance as Bane in The Batman, we still have a murderer’s row (literally) of excellent villains appearing opposite Pattinson’s Caped Crusader. As previously reported, Kravitz will be tackling the role of Catwoman, Dano will play The Riddler, Farrell will play The Penguin, and Turturro will appear as Carmine Falcone. Meanwhile, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright are set to appear as Batman allies Alfred Pennyworth and Jim Gordon, respectively. As a final note, don’t worry about Bautista possibly missing out on the action. The star will be busy in the coming months with Dune, Army of the Dead, and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on the horizon.

The Batman is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2021. For more, here’s our updated 2021 movie release date calendar.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.