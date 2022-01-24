There have been a lot of weird and unique products that have marketed the biggest blockbusters over the years and with the highly anticipated The Batman a little over a month away, the next big screen adventure for the cape crusader has entered its final marketing push. So far we have seen your usual Funko Pops, action figures, TV ads, and t-shirts, but one of the most delicious ways Warner Brothers is promoting the film is with a new pizza from Little Caesars called “The Batman Calzony."

The famous pizza joint described their new Bat-Tastic menu item as, “The Batman Calzony is created by combining a pizza lover’s own dynamic duo: calzone and pizza. This bat-shaped product features a tantalizing flavor profile of buttery-tasting, calzone crust filled with garlic white sauce, cheese, and julienned pepperoni, combined with a pepperoni pizza and served with a side of Crazy Sauce®.” Forget crime fighting, with this new cheesy item that combines the wonders of both a calzone and pizza you will be serving up justice at your next gathering and the humorous bat shape is sure to have any DC Comics fan foaming at the mouth. The company is also running a contest with this new pizza where you can enter to win a trip to the red carpet premiere of The Batman.

When talking about the new heroic pizza, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars Jeff Klein said, “Anyone can now bring superhero vibes to pizza night by trying the new The Batman Calzony. It’s the most delicious part of our partnership with the upcoming film The Batman.” This edible Bat-Signal is available to order right now, and it will run you $7.99.

When you think of Robert Pattinson’s take on this iconic character, you think of darkness and brooding. Not hot and ready pizza. However, if this is what it takes to ensure that this movie is a hit, then start the Batmobile and grab all the calzonys you can. In the pandemic era, which has seen inconsistent box office success, marketing teams have had to get creative. With this, it feels like we are officially about to enter a new phase of Bat-Mania that has not been seen since Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989.

It is nice seeing WB having fun with their marketing for such a serious film, and who would not want to have a Batman themed pizza? The only things missing now are Catwoman- themed scratching posts, Penguin-themed umbrellas, and Riddler-themed crossword puzzles. The Batman finally hits theaters on March 4, and you can order “The Batman Calzony” to celebrate here.

