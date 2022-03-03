Do you need something to wear for 'The Batman'? Well the WB Studio Store has all your Bat-Avenues covered.

The day has finally come. After many years of delays and depressed moviegoers, The Batman is finally in theaters. The film has had one of the most memorable marketing campaigns in recent memory with some of the most stylish posters and trailers around. However, one of the most exciting things for any new big film release is the endless merchandise that comes with it and the Warner Brothers Studio Store has all your Bat-Needs covered to prepare you to see this vigilante crime epic.

The store has something to satisfy everyone's Bat-Credit Card, but one of the coolest and most expensive items you can find in this store is The Batman Replica Batarang. This is a full-size replica that is metal-plated, comes with a clear acrylic display case, and a plaque with the film's now iconic logo on it. The Batarang also comes with a screwdriver for any adjustments needed, the piece will run you $525.

If you are looking for something a little cheaper the store also has The Batman Replica Cowl. Like the Batarang, this is a full-size replica, and it comes with a clear acrylic case as well as a stand with the film’s logo on it. The Bat-Cowl is priced at $425.

Image via Warner Bro. Studios

RELATED: ‘The Batman’s Car Chase Sequence Earns High Praise From 'Hot Fuzz' Director Edgar Wright

Now if you are looking for something much cheaper, but still very cool in its own right, then The Batman Batmobile 3D Puzzle has you covered. This Batmobile has a laminated foam core and comes with a puzzle sheet that scales at 5 ½ x 5 ½ inches. The end product is a uniquely stylish depiction of the now-iconic muscle car design for the upcoming film that is also very reminiscent of Neal Adams’ Batmobile from his 70s run on the Batman comics. This Batmobile comes at a very reasonable price of $4.95.

The last thing WB’s store has to offer is exclusive apparel. This includes uniquely designed shirts as well as various shirts with many of the cool The Batman posters on them, character-inspired jackets for The Riddler, Batman, and Catwoman, Bat-Logo sweatpants, character-themed mugs and cups, and Bat-Logo hats. Basically anything you need to look stylish on your way to see The Batman, this store has it. The T-Shirts cost $24-28, the sweatshirts all cost around $60, the sweatpants cost $49, and the hats cost $25. Certain items like the jackets and mugs cannot be found on the online store yet, but given that the movie is out now, they will most likely be on there soon.

As mentioned previously, The Batman has had a great marketing campaign, and it is wonderful to see that reflected in all this exclusive merchandise. It is also just nice to see that there is something here for any Batman fan’s price range. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis, and is directed by Matt Reeves.

Bat-mania has not been this strong since the 80s so grab all the Bat-Themed merchandise you can get your hands on and race to the theaters because The Batman’s quest for vengeance starts now. You can take a look at the entire collection here, but in the meantime check out the merchandise below:

When Is 'The Batman' on HBO Max? Vengeance is coming to your screens sooner than you think.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Shane Romanchick (229 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick