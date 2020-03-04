‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Reveals First Look at Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile

Director Matt Reeves has shared the first look at the Batmobile from his upcoming film, The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson putting on the cape and cowl. This comes just a few weeks after the filmmaker gave an extremely red glimpse at the new Batsuit.

I’m going back and forth on whether I love or hate that this new Batmobile 100% looks like it would fit seamlessly into the Fast & Furious franchise. It definitely gives off a vibe like the iconic long-hooded car from the Tim Burton Batman films got souped-up and updated for a new, modern era, but it’s still just comic book-y enough—those fins!—to avoid the ultra-realism of Christopher Nolan‘s actual military tank. (He’s definitely not going to be able to murder as many people without the machine guns of Ben Affleck‘s Batmobile.)

From the first looks we’ve been given, it’s pretty safe to say The Batman is going to be dark. Literally, visually dark. Reeves is bathing both his Batman and Batmobile in shadow, and I really dig the way the Dark Knight himself looks in these new photos. It’s kind of like a sleeker, more compact version of Batfleck, which was by far the best-looking suit we got over the last few years.

Check out the photos in the tweet below. The Batman—which also stars Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, and Paul Dano—hits theaters on June 25, 2021. For more on the film, here’s Wright teasing his approach to playing Jim Gordon.