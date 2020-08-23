Matt Reeves Explains What Makes ‘The Batman’ Batsuit So Unique

There was a ton of new information about The Batman revealed during DC FanDome on Saturday courtesy of the movie’s director, Matt Reeves. Among the many exciting tidbits shared by Reeves was a brief discussion on the development of the new Batsuit worn by Robert Pattinson‘s Bruce Wayne. We’ve seen so many Batsuits in the past (#NeverForgetTheBatNipples), so what could possibly make The Batman Batsuit so unique?

Well, the way Reeves tells it, there’s a lot going on with Pattinson’s Batsuit. The director spoke about the Batsuit design and development process with FanDome moderator Aisha Tyler during the virtual event. According to Reeves, this new Batsuit is going to be more rudimentary than the Batsuit Bruce will eventually wear in his later years and it’s going to more readily show the scars of all his nighttime vigilante work. Here’s Reeves’ full explanation:

“We have, of course, an incredible costume designer, Jacqueline Durran, and the Batsuit was designed by Glyn Dillon, and they’re geniuses. It was great to work with them. One of the things that’s really important is being able to work with the actors. Rob [Pattinson] had a very important part in designing the suit in that he had to be able to wear it, he had to be able to fight in it. One of the things about this Batsuit is that it is very practical. The whole idea is that he’s made it himself. And so, we needed to be able to see how it would fit on him and all the ways he could move but also make it look like something that was still evolving. Even the idea of the story, he’s in year two so he’s been wearing it and so every night, he goes out looking for trouble. You look at his cowl and actually see there are gashes in it. All of that detail was an incredibly exciting dialogue between me and the costume designers and then having Rob involved.”

Tyler then remarked how she hopes all The Batman character costumes have pockets, too, which led Reeves to share this incredible anecdote: “I will tell you this: One of the big things [about this process] was that Rob actually talked to Christian Bale and [Bale] was like, ‘Just make sure you’re gonna be able to relieve yourself.”

And there you have it, folks. You can’t go out on a higher note than that. But before you go, you can get a closer look at the new Batsuit from all angles in images pulled right from the trailer down below.

The Batman will be released on October 1, 2021. For more, check out all of the new images from the teaser trailer, our explainer on Colin Farrell’s Penguin transformation, and read up on Reeves’ comments on why The Batman is not an origin story.

