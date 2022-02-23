The new Matt Reeves film The Batman has long made it apparent that it doesn’t occupy the same continuity as other recent live-action DC Comics blockbusters. This has only been reinforced by recent developments concerning The Batman spawning a prospective standalone universe of TV spin-offs. All these traits make it easy to forget that this production didn’t just start as something set in the DC Extended Universe but was meant to be the big solo adventure of Ben Affleck’s take on the Dark Knight. The journey of how a movie called The Batman went from being an Affleck vehicle to Robert Pattinson’s inaugural Batman adventure is full of ups, downs, and every direction in between.

Ben Affleck was cast as Batman in the DC Extended Universe in August 2013, which entailed roles in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Though these two big crossover events were going to be taking a lot of Affleck’s time, the prospect of him eventually headlining his own solo outing as Batman was never far from the minds of fans everywhere. The initial schedule of DC Extended Universe movies cemented this prospect as a reality. Though a solo Batman movie for Ben Affleck was not one of the titles that got a scheduled release date through June 2020, it was noted that Warner Bros. was working on solo features for both Batman and Superman.

The former film would finally gain momentum in July 2015, just eight months before Dawn of Justice was set to hit theaters. It was at this point that Deadline revealed that Affleck and Geoff Johns were penning a Batman movie that Affleck would also direct. No release date or even project timeframe for a premiere was delivered with this news. However, it was noted at the time that the screenplay was set to be finished by the end of that summer and that Affleck intended to focus on this motion picture full-time when he was finished with his fourth directorial effort, Live by Night. Affleck’s solo Batman adventure was getting ready to finally launch.

A few weeks after Dawn of Justice hit theaters, Warner Bros. finally made it official that Affleck would be directing a new Batman adventure. While more substantive updates would have to wait for Affleck to finish up his commitments with filming Justice League that year, a major bombshell was dropped in September 2016. Joe Manganiello would be portraying Deathstroke as the villain of The Batman, the first time this character would be appearing in a live-action theatrical release. This distinction was important, as it indicated that The Batman would be employing adversaries of this character that hadn’t been used in prior big-screen adaptations of the superhero.

While promoting The Accountant in October 2016, Affleck confirmed that this new project would be called The Batman, a moniker it would maintain even once Affleck departed the production. In this same reveal, Affleck also noted that The Batman was now eyeballing to get cameras rolling in 2017 for a 2018 theatrical debut. Considering that this was a few weeks before Rick Famuyiwa would depart The Flash, and send that film back to the drawing board, this meant that the original plan for DC movies in 2018 spanned The Flash, Aquaman, and The Batman, three legends of this comic book company.

Those plans would not stay in place for long. In January 2017, shortly after Live by Night premiered in theaters, it was revealed that Affleck would no longer be helming The Batman. At the time, Affleck released a statement that read, in part, “performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director.” Interestingly, this same report mentioned that the top pick to take over the production was Matt Reeves.

This filmmaker choice went from being a wish-list item to reality by February 2017 when Reeves signed on to direct The Batman. From there, things got complicated as the future of Affleck in the Batman role was constantly put into question. In July 2017, a Hollywood Reporter piece claimed that Warner Bros. was planning to phase Affleck out of the project, though Reeves publicly said in August 2018 that he had been talking to Affleck about his vision for “The Batman.” Finally, in January 2019, two years after Affleck first stepped down from the director’s chair, it was officially confirmed that a new actor would be taking on the cowl in The Batman.

While uncertainty surrounded this project for two years, the time since Affleck stepped down has offered clarity as to why Affleck stepped away from the project and even what the creative vision for this production was. On the former subject, Affleck has been open about how a combination of overwhelming circumstances forced him to step down from this prospective blockbuster. Part of this was his negative experience on the shoot of Justice League, but there was also his ongoing bout with alcoholism. This disease had left a severe toll on the actor and Affleck recalled a colleague saying that his struggles would only get worse if he embarked on directing The Batman.

As for what plot this feature would’ve covered, The Batman would have been set in a location that has only had a brief presence in prior live-action Batman movies: Arkham Asylum. Manganiello has also been open about the plans for Deathstroke in this film, including the prospect of Batman and Batgirl teaming up in the finale to take on this supervillain together. As for what Deathstroke’s impetus for being a villain was, Manganiello has further detailed that this antagonist blamed Batman for the death of his son and would engage in a violent quest for vengeance in response. Meanwhile, Reeves has himself opined that the initial screenplay by Affleck was more action-oriented and something reminiscent of James Bond movies.

Whereas the final version of The Batman is detached from all other DC properties, The Batman would’ve been firmly connected to the rest of the DCEU. Most notably, the initial post-credits scene for Justice League was designed to tee up The Batman, particularly with the introduction of Manganiello’s Deathstroke and this character learning of Batman’s secret identity. Jeremy Irons was also set to reprise his role as Batman’s trusty butler, Alfred Pennyworth, from Dawn of Justice and Justice League in the initial incarnation of The Batman.

Looking at the transformation of The Batman reflects a handful of notable movie trends that managed to occur over just seven years. For one thing, the evolution of this production captures the evolving attitude major studios have with shared universes. First developed before Dawn of Justice was even released, The Batman was initially part of a sprawling plan for all DC movies to be firmly connected at the hip. However, the final version of The Batman is getting released in a new era for DC blockbusters, with these projects now largely working as standalone entities. Even properties like The Suicide Squad that exist in shared universes are largely self-contained works.

Even more importantly, though, the evolution of The Batman reaffirms that the most important part of these productions is the human beings who make them. To see Affleck take care of himself and step away from this role is to see an impressive and critical demonstration of putting mental health first. Though these massive blockbusters can seem larger than life, they’re certainly not larger than the risks of putting oneself in danger. Though The Batman hitting theaters in 2021 is not the project it was originally meant to be, the differences are more than understandable given that they were done to accommodate the wellbeing of Ben Affleck.

