Thought Bubble, the annual comics convention and art festival in North Yorkshire, England, gets underway this weekend, and with it comes some brand-new exclusive movie posters designed by artists from around the industry. This year, they're unveiling five new posters that put a different spin on the style of a pair of classic films and one new fan favorite. Available for purchase at various booths during this weekend's convention, the new posters include two pieces for The Transformers: The Movie by the artist Florey, two variants for Matt Reeves' The Batman by Sophie Bland, and a poster for Blade Runner 2049 by Matt Ferguson.

Florey's posters feature two different color schemes on the same design with one featuring warmer colors and the other based on cooler colors. The design itself is a love letter to the classic animated Transformers, seeing the various Autobots, Decepticons, and more on the sides while Optimus Prime looms in the background. To make the posters happen, Vice Press re-teamed with Moore Art after their last Transformers releases were so well-received. Both variants will be available at the Moor Art Gallery booth with Florey on hand to sign them, though leftovers will be sold online through Moor and Vice Press's sites starting at 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 15. The standard version will be available for £39.99 while the foil will cost £49.99.

For Bland's posters, she goes for a dark, gritty, hand-drawn quality to capture the more mature tone of Reeves' film. Again, two variants of the same design are available with one colored almost entirely in black and red while the other is in greyscale. In the posters, Batman and Catwoman can be seen together as Gotham looms in the background with the Bat Symbol overhead as the Riddler terrorizes the city. Notes from the Riddler are also seen flying through the design, teasing his presence. Bottleneck Gallery was Vice's partner in helping release this design which can be purchased from Vice Press's booth at Thought Bubble or from Vice or Bottleneck's websites on Tuesday, November 22 at 1 p.m. EST. The normal version will sell for £24.99 while the variant goes for £29.99.

Rounding out the bunch is Ferguson's Blade Runner 2049 design which brings together shades of pink and purple to create a truly colorful cyberpunk design. It shows officer K looking over the city and his AI companion Joi as the lights shine back upon him. The design is Ferguson's Japanese variant of the poster which Vice wanted to release as part of their Editions prints. Along with the poster, Florey designed some enamel pin badges that can also be purchased at Vice Press's booth, though no price is listed for either. There's also no word on whether they'll be available in any form after the convention.

Check Out the Poster Designs for Thought Bubble 2022

The Thought Bubble festival has been running since November 4, but these exclusive posters will only be available over the convention this weekend from November 12 to 13. See the gorgeous work from the artists below.

