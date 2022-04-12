The Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release dates for Matt Reeves' critically acclaimed film The Batman have been announced, and one of the best aspects of these releases is seeing the special features included.

The full list of special features includes deleted scenes with director's commentary and Collider has exclusively learned that the home video release of the film will include two deleted scenes, one that was previously released featuring the Joker, and one that focuses on Catwoman and the Penguin that is a minute and a half long.

The deleted scene in question sees Selina Kyle, played by Zoë Kravitz, meeting with Oswalt Cobblepot, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), at the 44 Bellow Club, the secret club within the Iceberg Lounge operated by The Penguin. While we don't know what was discussed in the deleted scene, it's fair to say that Kyle and Cobblepot don't get along like their 1992 incarnations from Batman Returns (played by Michelle Pfeiffer and Danny DeVito, respectively), since Kyle is looking for her missing roommate who once worked at the club.

In The Batman, Selina does go to the 44 Below club as an undercover asset for Batman, coming face-to-face with the likes of John Turturro's Carmine Falcon. In the scene that made the film, Kyle doesn't meet with Penguin, but this deleted scene could change that. Even if the scene didn't make the final cut, it has already been announced that more content focusing on the Penguin is in development, as the iconic villain is set to get his own spinoff series courtesy of HBO Max.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Why 'The Batman' Has One of the Best Opening Scenes in Movie History

The other deleted scene included in the special features is a scene that fans have likely already become familiar with, as it is the five-minute scene between Batman and The Joker (Barry Keoghan) in Arkham Asylum that was released back in late March. The Clown Prince of Crime is visited by Batman with clues left by The Riddler in order to get a perspective from a madman about a madman. As it is now, Joker only makes a cameo appearance in the film's ending at Arkham Asylum. This will not be the last time that we see the infamous institution from this version of Gotham, as just like Cobblepot, HBO Max and Reeves are already working on a spin-off series focusing on the famed asylum and its inhabitants.

The Batman saw Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl for the first time as a Batman just over a year into his journey as the Caped Crusader, meaning that he's still learning a lot about the world and himself. The story follows Batman as he attempts to track down The Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer that has begun to target the elite of Gotham City. He must solve his puzzles to catch him and save the city of Gotham and its citizens. The film also starred Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, and Jayme Lawson. The film was loved by both audience and critics as well as being highly successful, making over $700 million at the global box office.

The Batman will see its Digital release on April 18 while its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release date is to be May 24. The Batman will also be available on the HBO Max streaming service starting on April 19.

