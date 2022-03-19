With another strong hold, The Batman is poised to three-peat at the box office with $39 million after a $10.6 million Friday, down just 43% from last weekend. By Sunday, the three-hour noir-infused superhero film will have crossed the $300 million mark domestically. Internationally, the Warner Bros. film crossed the half-billion milestone this past week.

But the big surprise of the weekend came in the form of Crunchyroll and Funimation’s release of the Manga adaptation Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which is expected to finish its debut frame with $19 million, after an $8.6 million Friday. That’s just slightly shy of the phenomenal $21.2 million that Demon Slayer opened with last year.

Now in its third weekend, The Batman is poised to cross the lifetime gross of 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330 million). The film opened to $134 million in its first weekend—the highest of 2022, the highest since December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the highest W.B. debut of the pandemic era. The Batman’s third weekend gross is just slightly behind The Dark Knight ($42.6 million) and Wonder Woman ($41.2 million).

Sony's Tom Holland-starrer Uncharted is expected to take the third spot, with an estimated $8.3 million in its fifth weekend. The film's running domestic total now stands at $126 million, with over $300 million internationally. COVID-19 appears to have affected its business in China; if you remember, director Ruben Fleischer's Venom did gangbusters in the Middle Kingdom in 2018. Speaking of Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home fell out of the top five for the first time since release. The film is expected to finish at the number six spot with $3.6 million, taking its running domestic total to nearly $798 million. The $800 million record that only two films in history have crossed is within touching distance.

Channing Tatum's comeback vehicle Dog, which he also co-directed with his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin, is expected to finish the weekend at the number four spot, with $4.3 million. The modestly budgeted drama has now made over $54 million domestically, a fine testament to Tatum's star power and the strength of his material.

Ti West’s period horror film X made $1.75 million on Friday and is expected to round up the top five this weekend, with a $4.1 million debut. A24 is betting hard on the picture; West revealed recently that a prequel has been shot in secret, and that he plans to make a third installment as well.

The Batman will face its first real competition next week, when Paramount debuts The Lost City. Starring Tatum, Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe (with a flashy cameo by Brad Pitt), the film is expected to make anywhere between $20 million-$30 million.

