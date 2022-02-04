We are officially one month away from The Batman’s release, and it is never too early to predict its box office performance. It's a fan-favorite pasttime and according to Box Office Pro, the Robert Pattinson-starring superhero epic looks to have one of the most successful opening weekends in the franchise’s history. As of right now, The Batman is projected to make $135-185 million in its first three days of release.

When you compare that range to past Batman films, on the low end at $135 million it would be ranked fourth all time and on the high end of $185 million it would be ranked first all time in terms of The Caped Crusader’s opening weekends. In comparison, The Dark Knight made $158.4 million, The Dark Knight Rises made $160.8 million, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice made $166 million in their respective opening weekends. However, even on the low end of The Batman’s current projection it will easily pass Batman Begins’ $48.7 million and Batman’s $40.4 million opening weekends. These two classic superhero films currently sit at the forth and fifth position on the all-time Batman film list.

Box Office Pro also currently projects The Batman to make anywhere from $340-540 million in its entire domestic run which would give the new film a shot to be the most successful film in the franchise domestically. It would have a lot of work to do to pass The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises’ domestic totals of $533.3 million and $448.1 million, but the low end of The Batman’s current domestic projection would have the film third all time on the character’s domestic film list. This would have it passing Batman v Superman’s $330.3 million domestic run.

So what does this all mean? Well ,it means Warner Brothers and director Matt Reeves may have a major box office hit on their hands. There are a lot of things working against this new film like the ever-evolving state of the pandemic, this being the 4th reboot of the character on the big screen, and the almost three hour runtime, but this is Batman. This iconic superhero is arguably the most popular pop culture icon in the world right now and the trailers have done nothing but showcase what appears to be a visually stunning film that takes the character in a completely new direction for longtime moviegoers.

This is being touted as a realistic neo-noir detective story with both thriller and horror elements. The marketing has been absolutely killer so far with incredibly immersive trailers, beautiful posters, and chilling musical pieces from the film's composer Michael Giacchino. While it is still up in the air if this can be the next pandemic film to break $1 billion worldwide, and it will be interesting to see what kind of legs the film is going to have, this report is a good sign of things to come. The Batman finally stocks the streets of Gotham and hits theaters on March 4th.

