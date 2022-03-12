'The Batman' is expected to drop only by 51% in its second weekend.

With an $18.7 million gross on its second Friday, director Matt Reeves’ The Batman is poised to make $66 million this weekend. This would make for a remarkably strong 51% drop, which is better than the drops registered by fellow D.C. movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (69%), The Dark Knight Rises (61%), Justice League (56%) and even The Dark Knight (53%).

By the end of its second weekend, The Batman is expected to make $238 million domestically. Internationally, it has already crossed the $400 million mark. There were concerns coming into the second weekend that the film might be unusually front-loaded, considering the skewed nature of the marketplace in a post-COVID world—especially when you take into account the narrower theatrical windows and the film’s nearly three-hour length. But the stronghold signals, not just positive word-of-mouth, but also The Batman’s ability to draw repeat audiences, and compel those sitting on the fence to make a trip to the theater.

The Batman debuted with a $134 million first weekend; the best of the year so far, the best since December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and by far the best performance a Warner Bros’ film has delivered in the pandemic era. The studio courted controversy last year, when it released each film on its 2021 slate simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service, sacrificing the theatrical revenues of movies such as The Suicide Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Matrix Resurrections. It course-corrected this year; The Batman will arrive on HBO Max, but only 45 days after its theater-exclusive release.

Sony's Uncharted has been managing to hold surprisingly well for a film that got mixed reviews and is facing direct competition from The Batman. The video game adaptation is expected to finish at the number two spot this weekend with another $9 million in the bank, taking its running domestic total to over $113 million. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted is also set to open in China this coming week.

Star Channing Tatum's comeback vehicle Dog, which also serves as his directorial debut (he co-helmed with longtime collaborator Reid Carolin) is expected to fall by just 16% for a fourth weekend haul of $5.1 million. This takes the crowd-pleasing film's running domestic total to just shy of $50 million.

Astonishingly, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still making good money at the box office, despite having dominated the marketplace for virtually two months. The film is expected to make $4 million this weekend for a number four finish, as it attempts to break the latest in a long list of records. With over $792 million in the bank domestically, the film is poised to become only the third title in history—after Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame—to cross the $800 million mark. But it will be available on digital this week, which might affect its chances of crossing this milestone, or, at the very least, cause a slight delay.

The top five was rounded out by Indian period drama Radhe Shyam, starring the Baahubali duology's Prabhas in the lead role. The Telugu film is expected to make $3.2 million in its debut weekend, from 800 theaters.

With practically no competition for the rest of the month, The Batman could realistically maintain its hold on the top spot until Sony debuts its long-delayed anti-hero film Morbius in theaters in the first weekend of April.

