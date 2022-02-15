One of the great difficulties for a performer in a super suit is the limited range of emotion one is able to display — not least under a mask. Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies used aperture eyes to give the actor some emotional leeway in his performance, although this was added with CGI; other heroic performers, Marvel and DC alike, often have to make do with grand physicality, and theatrical body work. With the design of the Batsuit in The Batman, Robert Pattinson displays a little more emotive freedom. We get an indication of Bruce's feelings under the mask: a squint here, an eyebrow raise there.

Director Matt Reeves wanted to make a point of having a Batman who could emote under the mask, something he jokingly calls "a terrible mistake," given just how long-winded some dialogue scenes are for Batman in his iconic cape and cowl — something the director notes you don't traditionally get in a Batman movie. But it was a tough job. Reeves explains:

"Of course, the point was to make his emotions be visible through the cowl. We had no idea how hard it was going to be. I mean, there were times when I would come to Rob, and I'd go, 'Okay, great. I just need to feel a little more.' And he'd be like, 'More? More?'"

R Pats' response? "I'm about to have an embolism," he joked. "Yeah, he was about to burst a vein," Reeves echoed. He continues:

"But it was one of these things, I have to say, it's a true testament to Rob as a performer. And he's so technical as well as incredibly emotional. I would watch Rob get himself into that state where he would be getting really raw before he would shoot. Then I would be saying like, 'I think I need to see a little bit more through the cowl.' I would just be doing that. But that was, it was definitely by design, and it was a huge challenge. And thank God I had Rob to work with."

They spoke further about a specific moment on set, with Pattinson frustrated by just how much theatrical work he had to do to emote through the mask. "I'd say, one of the things I do when I'm working with actors is, say, 'Well, come take a look,'" remembers Reeves. "You'd go, 'Oh, you can't see my eyes.'" Pattinson continues:

"That was maybe the worst day of the whole shoot, because I really, genuinely thought it was you that was wrong. And then I was like, 'How can we be doing 40 takes?' And then you're like, 'Just come and look at it.' And I was looking at it, going like, 'Wow,' like I'm, 'There's nothing. There's nothing happening.'"

The Batman hits theaters on March 4 and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as polic commissioner James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

