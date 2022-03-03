Matt Reeves’ The Batman comes to theaters tomorrow, but the film is already gathering praise from critics and filmmakers alike. Today, Baby Driver director Edgar Wright took to Twitter to applaud the film's car chase scene between the Caped Crusader (Robert Pattinson) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

The scene in question was already teased in multiple trailers and features an explosive car chase on the streets of Gotham City. While the movie will only be available to the public tomorrow, Wright’s early praise of the scene is an excellent indication that the Batmobile race is genuinely exhilarating. Wright is a huge fan of stunts involving cars, having written and directed Baby Driver just to helm a film wholly based on car chases. So, we should take his word when he says The Batman is as good as it promises to be. As Wright said on Twitter:

“You don't need me to tell you to see The Batman. (You probably have your tix booked already!). But I will say as an aficionado of gnarly car chases, there's a humdinger of a rain soaked freeway chase with the Batmobile. Holy mackerel! You will enjoy.”

The Batman's cast includes Zoë Kravitz as the jewel thief Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The story will take place in “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne being Batman, when the vigilante has already gained the trust of Gotham’s citizens but is still getting used to fighting supervillains.

Warner Bros. is confident in The Batman’s success, as the film is projected to make $100 million in its first weekend. That’s why the company has already confirmed two spin-off series coming to HBO Max to expand on the film's lore. The first will focus on the Gotham City Police Department, while the second will explore Farrell’s incarnation of The Penguin.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4. Check out Wright’s original tweet below.

Here’s The Batman’s official synopsis:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

