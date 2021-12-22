The Bat meets the Cat in a new image from Matt Reeves’ The Batman that features Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and Zoë Kravitz as the jewel thief Catwoman. The new image, released by Empire, shows the duo facing off on the rooftops of Gotham City, although we cannot know if they are meeting as friends or foes.

Selina Kyle is always depicted as a dubious ally to Batman in Batman’s mythology. Since Selina is not evil and doesn’t share Batman’s rogue gallery goal for Gotham domination, she has helped the Dark Knight several times in the past. However, Catwoman is also a world-renowned jewel thief, which doesn’t bode too well with a vigilante who dedicates his entire life to fighting crime. On top of all that, Batman and Catwoman got romantically entangled in many stories, which gives Reeves a fertile background he can use in his own iteration of DC’s Gotham characters.

While we don’t know yet how Batman’s and Catwoman’s relationship will evolve in The Batman, Kravitz recently spoke about how the upcoming film is also an “origin story of Selina.” According to the star, the movie will show Selina trying to “figure out who she is,” and fans will be “watching her become what I'm sure will be the femme fatale.” Considering how Warner Bros. is confident in The Batman’s success, it wouldn’t be surprising if Kravitz returns to the part in future projects. So far, Warner Bros. has already confirmed two spin-off series coming to HBO Max. The first will focus on Gotham City Police Department, while the second will explore Colin Farrell’s incarnation of The Penguin.

Image via WB

RELATED:‌ ‘The Batman’: Riddler's Secret Website Invites Fans to Discover New Clues

The Batman cast includes Paul Dano as the Riddler, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The story will take place in “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne being Batman, when the vigilante has already gained the trust of Gotham’s citizens but is still getting used to fighting supervillains.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Check out the film's official synopsis:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

'The Batman': Colin Farrell's Penguin Was Inspired by Fredo From 'The Godfather' "I know it was you, Penguin!"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email