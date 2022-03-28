Matt Reeves' crime noir influence in The Batman (2022) permeates every corner of the near-three-hour film. The shadowy lighting, the crime scene investigations, and the parsing of the Riddler's (Paul Dano) encoded messages are reminiscent of works like Zodiac (2007) or Se7en (1995). All the while, the story's themes only bolster this noir style, featuring a corrupting city's influence and how it can bring out the very worst in people. Whenever people give in to their worst impulses, there are consequences, unintended or not. For the film's most salient characters, these consequences came to pass and damaged them differently. A young Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) lost both of his parents to a gunman, Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) lost her mother to the brutish ways of her biological father, and Edward Nashton (Dano) was "raised" family-less in a cultural system designed for him to fail.

These consequences resulted in three very different results. Bruce Wayne spends his nights donning a bat-like cowl, kicking around Gotham's criminals to instill fear in them and deterring their lives of crime. Selina Kyle, the fledgling Catwoman, uses her resourcefulness and penchant for stealth and larceny to survive her situation and look after those who she truly cares about. Nashton's reaction to his tragedy pulled him into a spiral of bitterness and revulsion towards the city that discarded him. Racking up a body count and paralyzing Gotham in a grip of fear, Nashton's ascension as the Riddler is a radical departure from the way his costumed counterparts processed their trauma. However, though these three characters are distinct in who they are and what they stand for, they are drawn together by their common vicissitudes: Each of these characters was orphaned in one way or another, and they desire more than most to be seen, recognized, and validated in their outlook.

Batman begins the film hoping to be a symbol for all of Gotham, one of vengeance that could devastate the scum and villainy of the city, slowly healing its wounds one microcosm at a time. He retreats from his public persona as the heir to Thomas (Luke Roberts) and Martha Wayne (Stella Stocker) and the massive fortune of Wayne Enterprises and dons the cape and cowl instead. Over time, Bruce's symbolism evolves as he reacts to the travesties of the Riddler and the Falcone Crime Family. Instead of being a symbol of negativity, of fear and violence, he becomes a figure of hope, saving Gotham's citizens not only by battling the bad guys but by uplifting Gothamites in a city collapsing around them. In these moments, the downtrodden of Gotham recognize Batman as one of the best hopes for their future. No matter how bad things might get, they have a Caped Crusader in their corner, and they validate Bruce Wayne's desire to be something more than a damaged young man who was previously defined by his family tragedy.

Catwoman's personal recognition is more tight-knit. Her father Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) took her mother from her and left his own child to fend for herself in Gotham's indifferent sprawl. As she's grown into a young woman, she does what she has to in order to get by, and her ends justify the means completely in her eyes. When she finally has the opportunity to exact her vengeful brand of justice on her father and end him permanently, she wants to be seen by him, she wants him to know it was his misbegotten daughter who brought him down from the peak of his hubris. Selina wants to show Carmine Falcone that he is fallible and that his past comes back to haunt him, seeing his mistakes flash before his eyes as he bleeds out. Just like Batman, Catwoman wants to be seen, albeit in a very different circumstance. Gotham and Falcone can't be redeemed, so why not lean into their chaotic nature to bring them down to earth? Fortunately, she's turned away from shooting Falcone at the last moment, keeping her from being recognized in a negative light: As a pariah and a killer, a role that is happily occupied by the Riddler.

When it comes to Edward Nashton, his circumstance left him orphaned to its logical extreme. Penniless, broken, and rendered invisible in Gotham's seediest underbelly, it's really no wonder why the Riddler came to prominence and why his methods were so radical. To Nashton, the only way he could be recognized was with drastic measures. By washing away Gotham's corrupt politicians, police, and kingpins in a very literal sense, the Riddler would be recognized as an iconoclast who paved the way for a new status quo. If the established order of the city, which took advantage of ordinary people at every turn, was overthrown, Riddler becomes validated as well. Maybe not by everybody due to the incredibly violent methods he employs, but if Gotham is remade in a better light, his efforts would be considered by some to be a net positive. Furthermore, if he dies in his pursuit of breaking down the status quo, he is rendered a martyr to those who think in a radicalized mindset like him. Part of this desire to be praised is deeply rooted in the mythos of the Riddler dating back decades in DC Comics, as the character has always considered himself the world's foremost intellect. To prove it, he aims to fool and embarrass Batman at every turn, showing Gotham and the world that not even the World's Greatest Detective can outsmart him.

Each of these characters are disparate in their worldview and how they process pain, but it was only natural for them to be brought together based on their common desire, even if none of them would ever state what that desire is outright. But why does this matter? What does it say about us?

Much of film noir, including its elements in The Batman, is based on the gritty realities of our own world. The genre's fingerprints can be seen in The Batman's social themes as well: Being overlooked or ignored by the system, used and discarded by self-serving business and political interests, and a desire to rise above one's upbringing and become something greater than yourself. So many of us struggle to get by, no matter how many political administrations we live through or the economic forces we try to stand against. Our social conditioning so often tells us that if we put our mind to it, we can accomplish everything, but there's an inherent problem with that statement. Not all of us are dealt the same cards in life, and the system has to have "losers" so that we have "winners."

For those of us that don't become the next Fortune 500 CEO, the next visionary director, the next social media phenom, it's understandable to feel a little betrayed. In a way, one can feel forgotten by the same social structure that once told them they could achieve anything with enough effort and willpower. The work ethic and dedication is there, but the results don't correlate. Much like The Batman's "Big 3," can you really blame people for being upset and feeling forgotten or discarded? When you're left in such a state, oftentimes all you really want is to feel heard, to feel like you matter. We see this play out on-screen between Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle, and Edward Nashton as three individuals from vastly different circumstances attempting to be accepted in a place that chews up and spits out all but the most ruthless individuals.

The Batman is still a comic book movie in its presentation, but its writing possesses a depth that we've seen in the works of Billy Wilder, Howard Hawks, and John Huston. Killer car chases, stylized red-tinted flashes, and somber Nirvana songs add to the unique identity of the film, but it's the grounded character drama that really leaves watchers thinking. Almost every rendition of the adventures of The Dark Knight carries a different message, and The Batman's is a poignant sign of the times worth remembering.

