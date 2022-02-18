Director Matt Reeves debuted the “final single” from composer Michael Giacchino’s score for the upcoming superhero film The Batman. Giacchino and Reeves had previously unveiled a suite of tracks from the movie, and themes for the Batman and the Riddler.

A piano-heavy smooth jazz number, the Catwoman theme runs at a little over three minutes long and features bold orchestration that punctuates its sleek feline form. While Giacchino’s already-iconic Batman theme was composed before a single frame of the film was shot and features foreboding clangs, his Riddler theme was a percussion-heavy piece that, like the Catwoman theme, crescendoed with sweeping orchestration towards the middle, before bringing it back down toward the end.

Giacchino and Reeves go back a long way. The Oscar-winning composer previously worked with Reeves on Cloverfield, Let Me In, and his two Planet of the Apes movies—Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Image via WB

RELATED: Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne Is (Shockingly) Inspired by Kurt Cobain, Reveals Matt ReevesMusic has been an important part of not just the film’s promotions, but also its creation. Reeves told Empire in an interview that he was inspired by Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” while writing the script, particularly the first act. The song, of course, is featured prominently in the film’s trailers, and the cover image for the Catwoman theme certainly looks like alt-rock album art. Reeves also revealed that he based the character of Bruce Wayne on the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, and that his isolated and unkempt demeanor is inspired by the fictional rockstar in Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, which itself was inspired by Cobain’s life. In his own words:

“Rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant's Last Days and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, The Batman is expected to kick-start a shared universe of properties, including two planned sequels. HBO Max is also working on two streaming series set in the world of the film—the first is a procedural about the Gotham City Police Department, and the second is a Scarface-like crime story about Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

The Batman is slated to release on March 4, followed by a streaming release on HBO Max just 45 days later. You can check out the Catwoman theme below:

