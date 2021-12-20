One of the ways Zoë Kravitz prepared for her role as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in director Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman, was by watching nature footage. In a recent interview with Empire, Kravitz said that the footage helped her figure out Catwoman's movements in the film.

The idea came to her when she was working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo on her physical training. "We watched cats and lions and how they fight," said Kravitz, "and we talked about what is actually possible when you're my size, and Batman's so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It's being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."

Kravitz also talked about Catwoman's journey in the film. "This is an origin story of Selina," she said. "So it's the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there's a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I'm sure will be the femme fatale."

In 2020, Reeves talked about how this version of Catwoman will compare to previous ones. "You have an iteration that you've never seen of what she's doing, but it touches on all of these iconic things that people know from the comics," said Reeves. "It's always about trying to square what you know with what also is new." Kravitz previously voiced a different version of the character in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie (directed by Chris McKay).

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Pattinson and Kravitz will be joined by Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Also appearing in the film will be Paul Dano as the Riddler/Edward Nashton, Colin Farrell as the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022. In the meantime, fans can hear Kravitz play a different version of Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie.

