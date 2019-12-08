Matt Reeves Announces ‘The Batman’ for CCXP 2020; James Gunn Shares Brief ‘Suicide Squad’ Set Video

0

Warner Bros. brought out a hell of a show for CCXP 2019, opening the Brazil comic-con with a panel for Birds of Prey: The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn and closing out with Wonder Woman 1984, but they’re also already looking towards to the future.

During the Warner Bros. studio panel, which featured first-look footage from In the Heights and The Conjuring 3, they also offered up a pair of video introductions teeing up the next wave of the DCEU. First up, The Batman director Matt Reeves offered a hello the fans assembled in São Paulo, Brazil and announced that The Batman would make its way to CCXP 2020 next year. The announcement was met with thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd (and thunderous is pretty much the only kind of applause and cheers you’ll hear from the exuberant crowd here at CCXP.)

The Batman hasn’t rolled into production yet and is still casting up — Peter Sarsgaard was the most recent actor to join the cast, though his role has yet to be revealed — there were no hints to be found in Reeves’ video. The Batman also stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Edward Nygma, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Next up, James Gunn said hello, or “Oi!” from the set of The Suicide Squad alongside Brazilian co-star Alice Braga, who plays one of the many, many mystery roles in the absolutely stacked ensemble. (How stacked? Michael Rooker, Joaquin Cosio, Mayling Ng, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Peter Capaldi, Flula Borg, Pete Davidson and Taika Waititi also co-star and that’s just the newcomers.) While Gunn didn’t confirm if The Suicide Squad would appear at CCXP 2020 (UPDATE: Gunn revealed on Twitter that The Suicide Squad will be on deck at CCXP 2020), he and Braga did send “beijos” (kisses) to the crowd, saying they wish they could be here.

The set video didn’t offer much insight into the film itself but if you’re hungry for any little detail, they were seen standing in a lush jungle set, surrounded by greenery, and Braga appeared to be in costume, wearing a green wife-beater tank top and a couple of pendant necklaces. Filming on The Suicide Squad kicked off at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios back in September. At the time, it was reported that production would subsequently move to Panama for a month so that might be home of all that lush greenery we saw in the greeting video.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021, followed by The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021. For more, check out our full DC Movie release date calendar.