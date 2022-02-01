With the new posters also comes the announcement that The Riddler’s musical theme is being released on Friday.

January has come and gone, which means that we are almost a month away from The Batman’s release. The marketing has started to ramp up on this highly anticipated film and to mark the new month, Warner Brothers Pictures has released a set of new character posters that will get every Dark Knight fan even more pumped for the Matt Reeves-directed film.

The four posters are of Paul Dano’s The Riddler, Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, and Colin Farrell’s The Penguin with the tagline “Unmask the Truth '' smeared over their portraits in red scratchy ink. This is similar to other posters, but the black and white nature makes the darkness of the eerie statement even more apparent and really highlights the moral grayness of this upcoming noir detective story. Batman, Penguin, and Catwoman all seem to have something in common in these posters. Just like in the most recent fiery orange cast poster, Riddler’s custom question mark sight is looming over every corner of Gotham.

We know that Riddler’s main target is Bruce Wayne and that a major Wayne family secret is at the heart of this crime thriller, but it will be interesting to see what kind of dirt this walking conundrum has on Catwoman and Penguin. Catwoman is no stranger to working with villains, especially when it comes to the live action movies, so the question leading up to the film's release is, whose side is she really on?

However, that being said, The Riddler is still the star of the show here. In the poster he is literally hunched over on the edge of a rooftop like he is doing his best Batman impression and his piercing eyes are staring into your soul. There have been hints and clues throughout that Riddler has some kind of personal connection to Bruce. It is really starting to look like, whatever that connection may be, it is one that is fueled by obsessive jealousy.

All the trails and hidden messages do not stop there, as director Matt Reeves also announced that the Riddler’s musical theme (composed by Michael Giacchino) is releasing on Friday, February 4th. If it is anything like his Batman theme, fans are going to be in for a treat. The countdown for The Riddler's revenge is officially underway as The Batman finally releases exclusively in theaters on March 4th, 2022.

