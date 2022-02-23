With director Matt Reeves’ The Batman opening in movie theaters on March 4, I recently had the chance to speak with Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin) and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) about making the hugely anticipated DC movie. During the interview, Farrell and Turturro share some great stories about working with cinematographer Greig Fraser, what shots impressed them, how Reeves wanted to make a grounded movie, how the film is about solving a crime before all the characters become who the audience knows them to be, and the incredible filmmaking. However, my favorite part came towards the end, when Farrell shared something I don’t think anyone knows.

If you were in a Burbank, California Starbucks a few years ago and saw an older man that looked like Colin Farrell in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, you might be surprised to learn it was really him. That’s because on his first day doing makeup and prosthetics tests with designer Mike Marino, they went to the local store to test it out. Here’s Farrell explaining what happened:

“The first day we tried the whole thing out, we took it for a drive, a spin metaphorically speaking. We did it in Burbank. It took about six or eight hours. It was a team of ten or fifteen people. And it was really fun. I went into Starbucks and ordered myself a very un-Oswald drink, an oat milk late with two stevia sweeteners. I got a couple of stares but only because it’s such an imposing look. Mike (Marino) did so much of the work for me on this, so much of the heavy lifting.”

As someone that has been to many Starbucks in Burbank, I wish I could have seen this happen. But at the time, no one had any idea Farrell was going to be wearing the prosthetics, so I’ll bet even if I was next to him, I would have never guessed he was standing there.

Watch what Farrell and Turturro had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. The Batman also stars Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Colin Farrell and John Turturro

How The Batman is a fantastic and well-made film that happens to star Batman.

Turturro on how Reeves wanted a grounded movie and film noir aspect to it.

How the film is about solving a crime before all the characters are who they become.

Farrell talks about how he normally can’t enjoy the films he’s in but could with The Batman.

Farrell on how he loves the opening shot and why.

What was it like working with cinematographer Greig Fraser and what shots impressed them?

Farrell on why he loves the upside down shot of Batman walking towards him with the flames.

Did Farrell ever want to leave set wearing the awesome prosthetics that make-up designer Mike Marino created for his character?

How Farrell went to a Starbucks in Burbank on the day he first tried on the prosthetics to take it out for a spin.

Here's the official synopsis for The Batman:

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. More than a year of stalking the streets as the Batman (Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred (Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Wright)—amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Kravitz), Oz, aka The Penguin (Farrell), Carmine Falcone (Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler (Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

