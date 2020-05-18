‘The Batman’: Colin Farrell Teases “Tasty” Penguin Aesthetic

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is up there with the hottest films still set to hit theaters in the next few years, and that’s not just because the cast, top to bottom, is literally extremely hot. That includes Colin Farrell, the left-field choice to play Gotham City’s squattest crime lord Oswald “The Penguin” Cobblepot. Out of anyone in the movie, I’m most intrigued about how the In Bruges actor will embody his DC Comics counterpart, and luckily Farrell is taking time out of his quarantine to offer up interesting tidbits.

Speaking to GMA, Farrell offered up a “tasty” tease of his Cobblepots “aesthetic,” while also revealing his character is “not all over” the story.

“I had only started it and I can’t wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it. And I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back. Yeah, I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey so I can’t wait to get back and really get into it.”

Farrell also discussed his history with the Caped Crusader, which stems all the way back to the TV series starring Adam West.

“It’s all exciting. To be a part of that universe and just there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things. – Tim Burton’s Batman was kind of my, no, I watched the Adam West TV show growing up actually as well. So Batman as a kid, yes very much, not in comic book form but the TV show I watched ardently when I was a child. And then in my teens I saw Burton’s version and loved it. – And then obviously I was a huge fan of what Chris Nolan did with that world and how he brought it back to life and gave it an immediacy and a contemporary significance. So just to be part of, again that folklore, that mythology, is again really cool.”

The Batman is set to star trash pasta chef Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, alongside a supporting cast that includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. For more on the film, here are the latest story details courtesy of Andy Serkis.