Warner Bros. imposed restrictions on Colin Farrell's version of The Penguin character, such as not allowing him to smoke.

The Penguin will evolve in Max's spin-off series, showcasing a dark and violent path.

When Colin Farrell was confirmed to be taking on the role of Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot (a.k.a. Penguin) in Matt Reeves' The Batman, many might have been skeptical. However, after a mere moment of Farrell's Penguin on screen, it was obvious that Farrell understood The Penguin and the new, enthralling version of Gotham in which he resided. Unrecognizable under mounds of prosthetic makeup, Farrell's Penguin exists in earlier days of Gotham's lore, pitted against Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson), Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), as they navigate the terror and tricks brought by Riddler (Paul Dano).

Farrell's Penguin is just as bombastic as we've come to expect throughout the villain's frequent appearances on page and screen, but you likely noticed that he went without many of his iconic visual cues. Despite Farrell's efforts, the studio was pretty adamant about certain things this version of the villain could and couldn't do. With a sequel on the way, and a spin-off series for Farrell, The Penguin, coming soon to Max, this isn't the last we'll see of the mob lord. Although the flipper-like hands will probably stay out of the equation, the evolution of Farrell's Penguin to come may push him closer to the image ingrained in pop-culture.

The Batman 7 10 In a dark city plagued by crime and corruption, a masked crusader investigates a puzzling string of crimes linked by cryptic messages. His journey into the depths of the city's sinister underworld reveals connections among its most powerful citizens and forces him to confront his own complex relationship with justice. Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson , Colin Farrell , Paul Dano , Andy Serkis , Peter Sarsgaard , Zoe Kravitz Runtime 176 minutes Writers Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves

'The Batman' Is an Origin Story for the Villains

For Penguin, this is only the beginning. When Batman first encounters him in the Iceberg Lounge, he's less than heavily guarded, for The Dark Knight, at least. Fighting his way into the inner chambers is more of a nuisance than a challenge, and when he arrives, Selina Kyle's already infiltrated her way in. Under the guise of an employee, Selina's searching for answers regarding her missing friend, having grown up within the crime world in which Penguin inhabits. In The Batman, the Penguin we meet works within the ranks of the pre-established mafia of Gotham. In wider DC lore, we know him as the top dog (more often than not), but Reeve's universe gives us an Oswald who's still thirsty for power. Having thus far set itself up to be taking the more realistic, void of supernatural villainy approach, this iteration of the character could be inching toward the realm of cinema's Godfather-like crime lords.

The origin-style take on Batman's villains doesn't only apply to Penguin. The Riddler, the film's central villain, is just beginning to bloom. His outfit is a makeshift mock-up that conveys how the total percentage of his processing power is put into his mental plotting, not at all the colorful showman of other Riddler iterations. As the film progresses, when Riddler's captured, and Bruce has the chance to interrogate him, he all but outright admits that Batman was his inspiration. Riddler's cohorts, young recruits who were entranced by his passionate propaganda, echo this sentiment. "Vengeance," they reply when unmasked and asked to identify themselves, at once mocking, accusing, and admiring Batman for his self-description. Moreover, when Riddler is defeated, a chance companion made one cell over in Arkham Asylum is the Joker (Barry Keoghan). The two form a swift connection and maniacally laugh together, hinting at evolution and more villainy to come.

Colin Farrell's Penguin Wasn't Allowed to Smoke

Jake's Takes, a Hollywood interview channel created by Jake Hamilton, released a video with the cast of The Batman just before its premiere in 2022. During a duo interview with Farrell and John Turturro (the film's Carmine Falcone), Farrell admitted that studio involvement prevented his Penguin from using one of the villain's most iconic props. "... the cigarette in the holder. Big studios make big decisions around such things as the presence of cigarettes in films," Farrell told Hamilton. "I fought valiantly for a cigar. I even, at one stage, said 'I can have it unlit! Just let me have it unlit,' and they were like 'No!'" They all laughed together at the levity of the subject, but Farrell had more to divulge than this interesting tidbit alone. He bears a clear understanding of who Penguin is, the legacy of the performers that he's joined, and where the character may venture in the future. After joking about his lack of cigarettes or a monocle, Farrell dug deeper. "The Oz that we meet hasn't embodied the energy of the Penguin that we recognize from the source comics and from previous films."

Colin Farrell's Batman Villain Will Evolve in Max's 'The Penguin'

Ironically, after Farrell is held back from smoking, the short teaser for Max's The Penguin features his character emphasizing the act of smoking a cigar when recounting a memory. It's a meaningless coincidence, of course, but it makes for a fun transition into theorizing how his Penguin may evolve. We already know from Farrell himself that The Penguin will allow his version of the character to take a violent, dark path. "It's dark, that's what I can tell you about it," Farrell told Jonatan Blomberg from MovieZine. "It's really dark and really heavy, I think. It certainly was doing it. Which is not to say I didn't have fun. I had an amazing time doing it. It's incredibly violent."

We knew before The Batman's premiere that a spin-off series for Penguin was already in the works. In the aforementioned interview with Hamilton, Turturro joked, "I think I would pay to see Colin discover the cigarette holder." Farrell agreed, responding with a smile: "That'd be a good moment, man. That'd be for the TV show. HBO will give me the green light for that one!"

Even in a lower-tier position of power, Farrell's Penguin in The Batman is bold, brash, and surprisingly fearless in the face of those who could eliminate him with ease. The moment Falcone is arrested and outed as the potential "rat" in their crime scheme, Penguin openly challenges him and threatens Falcone with violent comeuppance. As the reigning leaders of Gotham fall, Penguin's path to being the city's top crime boss continues to be paved. Even with Carmine Falcone dead, Penguin likely won't conquer with ease. Cristin Milioti is set to play the former crime-lord's daughter, Sofia Falcone. The series picks up right after The Batman and will lead directly into the film's sequel.

The Iconic Batman Villain Has Been Adapted Many Times

The Penguin only recently, after all this time, received his first solo outing from DC, with Tom King and Rafael De Latorre's first issue of The Penguin released in 2023. Of course, Danny DeVito's turn as Penguin in Tim Burton's Batman Returns will always be the screen adaptation that immediately comes to mind. His resolute dedication to the heightened air of Burton's out-there premise is at once comical and menacing, a caricature of villainy that never takes itself seriously, yet somehow remains entirely unnerving and formidable.

Children of the '90s will always have The Penguin of Batman: The Animated Series burnt into their memory. Voiced by Paul Williams, the cartoon Penguin took a direct leap from the pages of the comics and onto our TV screens, complete with all the iconography we associate with the antagonist. Finally, we can never forget Burgess Meredith's Penguin in the Batman series of the 1960s as one of Batman's more intelligent villains. Setting the stage for the pantheon of portrayals to come, Meredith's Penguin will remain a piece of the genre's history.

Farrell's version is already on track to join the ranks with a new interpretation that still honors the beloved tropes that made The Penguin a lasting figure in media. Paired with Reeve's gritty, noir-adjacent atmosphere, Farrell conjures a Penguin that can toe the line between campy flamboyance and grounded realism. His version is about as off-the-wall as you could hope for in an age that favors naturalistic portrayal over fantastical interpretations. It's a testament to Farrell, first and foremost, as anyone else attempting the same could've given a caricature reminiscent of Jared Leto in House of Gucci, seemingly playing in a film separate from everyone around him. Assuming his character's survival, there's no doubt Farrell's Penguin will bolster any sequels of The Batman to come.

