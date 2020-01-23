Colin Farrell Gives First Review of the Script for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’

Production on Warner Bros. The Batman is kicking into high gear which means we, the fans, can finally start get all kinds of excited about director Matt Reeves‘ upcoming film. Among the latest pieces of information is a review of The Batman script from cast member Colin Farrell, who will play Penguin alongside a few other popular Batman antagonists portrayed by Zoë Kravitz, John Turturro, and Paul Dano.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night to promote his newest movie The Gentleman, Farrell had the chance to give any comments possible about his experiences thus far in The Batman‘s pre-production process. Farrell proceeded to give some interesting insights into the script, which has been co-written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

“I’m in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” Farrell told host Jimmy Kimmel, and going on to say, “It’s all very hush hush. but it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”

Of course, Farrell didn’t spill any specific plot details or elaborate on, say, Reeves’ vision for Penguin in this new take on the oft-adapted Batman world. But, all things considered, this was a pretty illuminating look into what we can expect from the film, tonally speaking. It certainly sounds like there will be Christopher Nolan-esque elements where darkness is concerned but perhaps Reeves and Tomlin has also ushered in some of that Tim Burton fantasy aesthetic made popular in his take on Batman back in the day?

Robert Pattinson is set to take the lead as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Kravitz playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Farrell playing Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Peter Sarsgaard in a to-be-announced role. We reported earlier in the month filming for The Batman will likely take place in Glasgow, Scotland and London, England.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021. For more, check out our roundup of all the upcoming DC movies.