The costume series will be based on the new looks featured in the upcoming film, 'The Batman.'

Whether you’re looking for the newest addition to your cosplay collection, or just something fresh to wear to the premiere of The Batman, Rubies II LLC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products will have you masked, caped, and ready to fight crime with the rollout of their new, officially licensed adult and children’s costumes based on the new film. Pick your fighter between Batman, Batman Deluxe, and Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. The costumes are available in both adult and children sizes, proving that no one is too young or too old for the action-filled world of Batman.

Your child will love their new superhero set with the Batman Child costume to include a jumpsuit, detachable cape, and plastic half cowl. To take it a step further, the Batman Deluxe Child costume features a printed muscle jumpsuit with 3D attached boot tops and gauntlets, detachable cape, belt, and half cowl. Both costumes are available to order now. For the young Selina Kyle fan in your life, gear them up with a costume that includes a black jumpsuit with padded elbows, knee details, and the character’s iconic mask. Selina Kyle’s costume is available now for pre-order and will begin shipping in early February.

If you're buying for yourself, be sure to place your preorder today for your costume to be mailbound by late February. Dazzling enough to take home the top prize at the costume contest, the Batman Deluxe Adult costume comes with a printed muscle-padded jumpsuit complete with 3D attached boot tops and gauntlets, detachable cape, belt, and cowl. If padded costumes aren’t your thing, hook your batarang on the Batman Adult costume which features a printed top, detachable cape, and plastic half cowl. If you’d rather prowl as Catwoman, sink your claws into a printed jumpsuit with padded knees and elbows, tied to perfection with Selina’s unforgettable mask.

RELATED: 'The Batman' Trailer Breakdown: 20 New Images Reveal a Gruesome Rogues' Gallery

More of a villain fan, or don’t see your favorite Batman accessory listed? Have no fear! Rubies and WBCP are planning to roll out a Riddler costume, more Batman accessories, and even Batman looks for your furry friend in time for Halloween.

The officially licensed costumes are all created in line with the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures film, The Batman which is set to hit North American theaters on March 4, with an international opening on March 2. Matt Reeves directs the highly anticipated film which will bring a new set of actors into the world of Gotham City. Starring as the caped crusader himself is Robert Pattinson with Zoë Kravitz portraying the role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman. The star-studded ensemble cast is made up of Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro.

Send in those pre-orders now and get ready to put the hurt on all the villains that call Gotham City home. Check out the costumes below and get ready to take down Gotham's criminals:

The Best Movie Batmobiles, Ranked It's the car, right?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email