We’ve known for a while that director Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as DC’s iconic vigilante is set in its own continuity, separated from other superhero movies. Now, we know why. According to the latest edition of Empire (via Slash Film) Reeves battled for the movies’ independence after talking over the director chair from Ben Affleck, underlining how total creative freedom was the only way to push Batman to his emotional brink.

While the DC Extended Universe was following the path set by Batman v Superman and Justice League, Affleck, who played the Caped Crusader in both movies, was set to direct a solo Batman movie. Affleck’s movie would reportedly feature Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke and Batgirl, but the project was scrapped once he stepped down as director, leaving the position to Reeves. In control of the Batman solo movie, Reeves asked Affleck and Warner Bros. to have complete freedom since being attached to a bigger universe would prevent him from exploring the vigilante story through more personal lenses.

According to Empire, Reeves didn’t want to feel obligated to connect to other projects, which would take the focus away from Batman’s emotional journey. And so, the project became a semi-origin story with a new star attached to the part, free to explore new corners of DC mythology. As Batman’s producer Dylan Clark puts it:

“Warner Bros. has a multiverse where they're exploring different ways to use the character ... We don't get involved in that. Matt is interested in pushing this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to his core.”

Image via WarnerMedia

RELATED:‌ ‘The Batman’: Zoë Kravitz Studied Cats and Lions Fighting to Become Catwoman

The Batman cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The story will take place in “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne being Batman, when the vigilante has already gained the trust of Gotham’s citizens but is still getting used to fighting supervillains.

Warner Bros. is confident in The Batman’s success, as the company already confirmed there are two spin-off series coming to HBO Max. The first will focus on Gotham City Police Department, while the second will explore Farrell’s incarnation of The Penguin.

The Batman wrapped filming last March, which gives Reeves plenty of post-production time before the movie hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Check The Batman’s official synopsis below.

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne Is (Shockingly) Inspired by Kurt Cobain, Reveals Matt Reeves Here we are now, entertain us.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email