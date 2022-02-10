Dolby has released a new exclusive poster for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The new poster has the Dark Knight illuminated by the light of the Bat-Signal, the iconic distress light used by Gotham City’s Police Department to call the vigilante and ask for help.

The new Dolby exclusive posters remind fans that the highly-anticipated film will also be available for screenings featuring the company’s image and sound-enhancing technology, which will allow fans to feel like they are on the streets of Gotham. Considering how early box office projections put the film’s haul between $135 and $185 million, it’s no wonder everyone wants a piece of the Dark Knight for themselves. That’s great news for fans, who’ll be able to choose the best theatrical experience to enjoy Batman’s new adventure.

The Batman cast includes Zoë Kravitz as the jewel thief Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The story will take place in “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne being Batman, when the vigilante has already gained the trust of Gotham’s citizens but is still getting used to fighting supervillains.

Warner Bros. is so confident in The Batman’s success that the company has already confirmed two spin-off series coming to HBO Max to expand on the film's lore. The first will focus on Gotham City Police Department, while the second will explore Colin Farrell’s incarnation of The Penguin. Considering how Reeves has promised a unique take on the Dark Knight, with a Riddler re-design inspired by the Zodiac Killer, we are all very curious to see how this new version of Batman’s mythos will hold on theaters and TV.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Check out the new Dolby exclusive poster below:

Here’s The Batman’s official synopsis:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

