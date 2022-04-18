Now that The Batman is on HBO Max, fans are scrutinizing every frame of the film for hidden details, and director Matt Reeves has confirmed a particularly well-nestled one on Twitter. Reeves responded to a fan who, tagging him on a screengrab from the movie, asked if their observation was indeed correct.

The fan shared a screengrab of an establishing shot outside the Iceberg Lounge, where Colin Farrell’s “Oz” rules the roost, and asked if a barely visible shadowy figure in a house across the street was Paul Dano’s Riddler. “Indeed, I can confirm. 100%,” Reeves wrote, quote-tweeting the original post. "You can actually see Paul Dano's Riddler in the window opposite the Iceberg Lounge, waiting, watching," wrote the fan, giving a shoutout to their friend who originally spotted the Easter egg.

In the film, which was released theatrically in March, The Riddler is presented as a Zodiac-style serial killer, who picks off crooked politicians and law enforcement officers in Gotham City one by one. Reeves’ interpretation of Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, takes the character back to his detective roots. The three-hour film unfolds like a noir, as Batman uncovers a conspiracy that can be traced back to his own family.

The screengrab, by the way, is a neat reminder of just how unique Reeves’ version of Gotham was. Filmed mostly in Liverpool, The Batman was marred by numerous production delays owing to the pandemic, which ballooned its budget to a reported $200 million. CGI was used to enhance the Gotham skyline in most shots, probably including the one we’re talking about right now. The Riddler was seemingly stationed outside the Iceberg Lounge to trace the movements of one of his victims—Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, played by Peter Sarsgaard. Colson was brutally murdered by the Riddler outside the Iceberg Lounge, in his car.

Also starring Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, The Batman is currently the highest-grossing film of the year, with over $751 million at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has big plans for Reeves’ Batman universe, with two sequels and two streaming series for HBO Max in the works. The first show is a Scarface-style gangster drama focusing on Farrell’s Penguin, while the second has evolved into a horror story set inside the Arkham Asylum. This show was originally announced as a procedural about the Gotham City Police Department. Reeves also introduced his version of the Joker in this film. The iconic villain was played by Barry Keoghan and can potentially appear in future follow-ups.

