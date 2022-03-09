Editor's Note: The following contains The Batman spoilers.With Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz finally out for all to enjoy, there’s a lot to dig through for fans in its three-hour run. This means that there are plenty of Easter Eggs you may have missed. But to make things easy, we’ve managed to note down 10 Easter eggs that hint at exciting things to come.

RELATED: From Zoë Kravitz to Michelle Pfeiffer: Every Live-Action Catwoman, Ranked

The Arrival of Harvey Dent

While the man with Two Faces didn’t show up in the first Matt Reeves Batman film, we did get two supporting players with strong ties to it. Actors Max and Charlie Carver worked in security at the Penguin’s club and were featured in multiple scenes in the film. The fact that two, not very bright characters are identical twins likely means that they are Max and Min, two henchmen of Two-Face’s from Batman: The Animated Series. The Batman introducing elements of the Batman: The Animated Series into live action isn’t as odd as some may think considering the movie’s popular “I am vengeance,” line was first used in the animated show. Plus, We’ve gotten great storylines like Mr. Freeze’s, and characters like Harley Quinn that have become part of pop culture due to the popularity of the show. Which makes Max and Min harbingers of Two-Face’s imminent arrival, if not just a clever Easter egg.

Hush

In one of the more shocking parts of the movie, The Riddler reveals that The Waynes were indirectly involved in the murder of journalist Edward Elliot and his wife after the journalist seemed hell-bent on exposing Martha Wayne as an Arkham as well her battle with mental illness. This forced Thomas Wayne to ask Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) to pressure Edward Elliot to leave them alone, however what Thomas wasn’t aware was the lengths Carmine was willing to go, murdering the Elliots to have something on the Waynes. This is important because the comics have gone on to establish Thomas Elliot as a key antagonist for The Dark Knight.

Arkham

With so much of the plot focusing on Batman: Earth One’s central Arkham storyline, it makes complete sense that one of the upcoming HBO Max spinoffs’ is set in Arkham Asylum. The film ties into the Earth One lore of Martha being an Arkham and also lays the foundation for Arkham Asylum as a potential hotbed for future criminal activity with The Riddler seen interacting with the Joker. This could hint at developments to come for the Arkham Asylum show which Reeves has stated is horror in nature, and could even lay groundwork for future villains to come from the Asylum.

Joker

Image via Warner Bros.

This one is arguably easier to spot than some other nods to the Batman rogues gallery, with Barry Keoghan’s take on the Joker coming up towards the end of the film. In the scene we see Riddler in Arkham Asylum, talking and ultimately laughing with a fellow inmate. Although Keoghan’s voice and the little that we see of him, doesn’t fully resemble the Joker we all know and love, according to Matt Reeves, that’s very much intentional. When talking to Collider, Reeves spoke about the scene and added that there was another scene where Batman initially spoke to this universe’s Joker. Reeves also established that in this iteration of the Joker, he is still in prepubescent stages of his Joker transformation and hasn’t become the ultimate formidable foe he is in the comics.

Bat Tech

Image via Warner Bros.

Those who are familiar with the Batman games or have read the comics know that The World’s Greatest Detective is aided by his Wayne Technology equipment. The movie features this through the BatMobile a sleek but advanced car capable of withstanding shock and pressure to it and also seemingly fireproof, all of which was shown in the car chase with Penguin. Another cool gadget is the lens that Batman uses which could be a nod to the Arkham games is his contact lenses. While there isn’t any direct comic book link to the contacts, in both the Batman games and the comics, Batman’s cowl has featured a computer processor much like in the contacts, that connects to the Batcomputer and decodes information in real time. The film’s focus on Arkham, coupled with this style of Bat technology points to the influence of the popular Batman Arkham Knight game series on the movie.

Selina’s Story

Image via Warner Bros.

There’s a lot that’s mined from the comics in the film, with the first time Batman tracks her down being an almost carbon copy of the frames in Batman: Year One. Her father being Carmine Falcone is also reminiscent of the infamous Long Halloween comics where she learns that she is Falcone’s illegitimate daughter. Her tussle with Falcone in the second act, where she scratches his face is straight out of Batman: Year One too. Her arc closes with her deciding to leave Gotham to move to Bludhaven, a town best known for being Dick Grayson’s new home when he becomes Nightwing.

Bane

Image via Warner Bros.

Although the film never established Bane as a preexisting threat in Gotham, we got our first look at Venom in the third act when an almost defeated Batman injects himself with an adrenaline boosting substance. Comic book fans would know that this very Venom is what fuels Bane and is seen coursing through the pipes to his veins.

The Long Halloween

Image via Warner Bros.

In addition to Batman: Earth One and Year One comics being key inspirations, one major influence on the movie is The Long Halloween, a famous graphic novel that turned Batman’s crusade against his rogues into a whodunnit detective story. This falls in line with the detective noir Batman in Matt Reeves film and given that both stories start in Halloween, this seems to be a wink to the source material it borrows from. A major plot point it borrows from the classic story, is Carmine Falcone’s surgery. In the movie, the criminal recalls how Thomas Wayne once saved his life at Wayne Manor and how Bruce saw that as a child.

Penguin’s Future

Image via WB

Oz ‘The Penguin’ has long been a fixture of the Batman mythology but the movie’s grounded take on the character doesn’t see him donning his monocle or carrying his obligatory umbrella. However, following the car chase scene we do see him walk with a bit of a limp which is the introduction of his famous Penguin walk and most likely hints at future developments to come for the character. The film also hints that he will become the criminal mastermind he is in the comics towards the end when we see Oz staring out at the distraught Gotham and realizing that it is now up for grabs with Falcone off the picture.

The Great Flood

Image via Warner Bros.

Another nod to the comics is in the form of the flood that Riddler succeeds in creating by blowing up the reservoir and isolating the city from the outside. This is ripped from the pages of Zero Year comics and sees the Riddler succeed in creating a wasteland in Gotham with other villains competing for and succeeding in grabbing territory in Gotham. This included power players like Mr. Freeze (a villain that Matt Reeves has expressed interest in), Two Face and Oz. With the HBO Max Penguin series all set to go, we could see this play out in his show before we see it in the films. The animated Harley Quinn series has previously done this storyline quite well, so it should make for some riveting TV.

How Long Riddler's Plan Had Been In the Works Revealed By 'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Reeves talks about how The Riddler's brutal upbringing inspired his plan to expose Gotham City's elite.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Usama Masood (16 Articles Published) Usama Masood is a writer who is passionate about murder mysteries, prestige TV, DC (but definitely not DCEU), and good old-fashioned journalism. He currently writes for Collider, as he works towards his journalism postgrad degree. More From Usama Masood