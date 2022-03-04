The following contains spoilers for The Batman.In Matt Reeves’ The Batman, The Riddler (Paul Dano) amasses an online presence that hangs on his every cryptic word, so it should come as no surprise that Warner Brothers rolled out a pretty impressive digital tie-in that allows fans to try their hand at cracking his impressive riddles. Unlike other superhero movies, The Batman doesn’t feature a mid-credit or post-credit scene to tease what’s to come, but once the credits finish rolling, a message states "goodbye," followed by the URL www.rataalada.com flashed across the screen, prompting moviegoers to visit the in-world website that the Riddler used to taunt the world’s greatest detective.

In the movie, one of The Riddler’s clues sends Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Detective Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) on a wild rat chase while trying to figure out who the rat with wings is. Rather than the obvious answer (which is a bat) the duo assume that The Riddler is sending them after The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and they haul him off for questioning. While there, they finally crack code and realize The Riddler had given them a URL, not a misspelled Spanish word.

Since the first major critic screenings in the final week of February, the Rataalada site has been live for fans to start solving the mystery of Gotham City’s corrupt elite. While some riddles require puzzle-solvers to have seen the movie, others can be solved with a sharp mind and a little guesswork. Each day the Riddler returns with new questions to unravel, some of which require you to have been playing from the launch date.

On March 2nd, the site featured three riddles that were easy enough to solve:

Fear he who hides behind one. A mask.

A mask. What was new, is new again. Rebirth. Restoration. Reformation. Renewal.

Renewal. I am first a fraud or a trick. Or perhaps a blend of the two. That's up to your misinterpretation. Confusion.

Once you answer correctly, the Riddler rewards you with a password protected zipfile entitled: What_Am_I. The answer is, of course, a “promise.”

Within the zipfile is a video labeled Thomas_Wayne_Lies, which is a 2001 election campaign video with Thomas Wayne saying “Instilled in both of us that giving back is not just an obligation, it’s a passion. That is our family’s legacy.” The video is edited by the Riddler to include his ominous heavy breathing and two clips feature cryptic words overlaid on them: “HUSH!” and “THE TRUTH ABOUT GOTHAM!”

If you visit Rataalada again after viewing the video, the Riddler asks: “Do you think Thomas Wayne is a great man?” Selecting “N” will earn you another reward and a message of: "You're right to be untrusting of the rich and powerful. All who think they are great always hide secrets.”

The new reward is an image labeled 06.jpg that features the Riddler’s Zodiac Killer-style cipher that requires you to have been playing the game all along. If you had been able to consistently crack the riddles and the clues hidden in file names, you would be able to decipher the code as “A MAZE OF RIDDLES” which is also hidden in the Riddler’s sign-off on Rataalada: “You've successfully solved my maze of riddles. Keep your eyes peeled for my return."

The Batman is in theaters now. Check out some of The Riddler's puzzles below:

