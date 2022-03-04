Believe it or not, the release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman marks the first solo live-action Batman film in a decade, with the last one being Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises. While Nolan’s take on the Dark Knight was certainly, well, dark, and Ben Affleck’s take on the character in Zack Snyder’s films certainly had his moments of gloominess, The Batman takes the live-action Batman into a more grounded world of shadows and corruption, a living, breathing Gotham that is full of antagonists—both through men in power and the supervillains that torment the city.

Reeves has stated before that The Batman is the beginning of a trilogy, and with several HBO Max spinoff shows in the works, the ending of The Batman is likely essential to whatever plans Reeves is laying out for the future. With The Batman finally out, let’s explore what happens at the end of The Batman.

The following contains spoilers for The Batman.After a series of murders and clues left behind by The Riddler (Paul Dano), Batman (Robert Pattinson) finally tracks down the villain’s apartment, a puzzle-filled residence straight out of David Fincher’s Se7en. While The Riddler has narrowly escaped, the Gotham Police Department finds Riddler at a diner down the street, making a question mark in his coffee’s foam and quietly waiting for a slice of pumpkin pie.

But despite The Riddler finally getting caught, a visit from Batman reveals that Riddler’s plans aren’t quite over yet. Riddler has planned for several vans across Gotham to blow up, knocking down the seawall around the city, flooding the streets. Batman discovers Riddler’s plan too late, as his plan goes off without a hitch. Many find refuge in Gotham Square Garden, which is already packed to celebrate the new mayor, Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson). However, also inside the stadium is more of Riddler’s devotees, armed with guns and ready to assassinate Reál.

Naturally, Batman disposes of these criminals, saves the life of Mayor Reál, and keeps the people Gotham safe. As Gotham Square Garden is evacuated from the rooftops, Bruce Wayne realizes that he can’t only try to save Gotham through fear; he also has to do so with hope. Even with Riddler behind bars, Batman knows that the flooding of the city and the recent death of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) will lead to a power grab from the rest of Gotham’s crime world. Reeves cuts to Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Colin Farrell), who seems like he will be the one doing the grabbing, hinting that we haven’t seen the last of this villain, and likely setting up Penguin's spinoff series.

But also looking into the future of the franchise is Riddler’s last scene in prison. As Riddler mourns his failed plan, another prisoner in a neighboring cell points out that it’s always good to have a friend, and praises just how far his plan went. While the prisoner—played by Barry Keoghan—is listed as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner”—the laugh and small glimpse of the character is clearly Joker, another hint at what is to come in Reeves’ Batman world.

Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) also decides to leave Gotham, having discovered what happened to her roommate and girlfriend, Annika (Hana Hrzic), and watching her father, Carmine Falcone, die. As Kyle leaves the city, she is escorted by Batman, riding in unison through the streets of Gotham. When Kyle takes the turn to leave town, Batman stays behind, driving back to Gotham to protect the city that needs hope now more than ever.

