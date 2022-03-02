With Matt Reeves' highly anticipated The Batman finally upon us, some might be a bit confused about who John Turturro's character, Carmine Falcone, is in relation to the greater Batman universe. Who is Falcone? What is his history with Batman? Who are the biggest crime bosses in all of Gotham, and where does the Penguin factor into their story? The answers may surprise you.

It should come as no surprise that many of Gotham's mobsters were modeled after, at least in part, characters from the gangster classic The Godfather, but that doesn't mean they stick strictly to the script. Both Carmine "The Roman" Falcone and Sal "The Boss" Maroni have appeared in various Batman film projects both live-action and animated, including Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Gotham, Batman: Year One, and Batman: The Long Halloween, though there's much more to their vast comic book histories than some of these adaptations have led on. This brings us to the beginning of the Falcone and Maroni crime families...

A Historic Blood Feud

The Falcones and the Maronis have been sworn rivals in Gotham City for decades. Years ago, a mobster named Vincent Falcone rose through the ranks in Gotham's underbelly, eventually founding the Falcone crime family. He would father two children, Carmine Falcone and Carla Viti, both of whom would go on to pursue lives of crime. The Falcone family would control most of Gotham's criminal activity, though their claim to Gotham didn't go undisputed for long. Eventually, Vincent's rival, Luigi "Big Lou" Maroni, started his own crime operation in Gotham, which included his son, Sal, hoping to crush the competition.

In an effort to gain the upper hand, "Big Lou" ordered a hit on Vincent's only son, leaving him at death's door. In utter desperation, Vincent brought Carmine to the home of Gotham's greatest medical doctor and philanthropist, Dr. Thomas Wayne. Fearing for his son's life, Vincent refused to take his son to the hospital, imploring Wayne to perform a home operation to save Carmine's life. Unbeknownst to Wayne, his young son Bruce witnessed the event from the shadows as his father saved the boy. This event only strengthened the feud between the Falcone and Maroni families, and sent Gotham into even more chaos, priming the city for Batman's eventual crusade.

The war between the Falcones and the Maronis would only get worse, and after the death of the Waynes, Gotham became a cesspool. At his parent's funeral, a young Bruce Wayne would be confronted by Carmine Falcone, who, after acknowledging his father's kindness, offered Bruce a favor if ever he needed one. Not long afterward, Vincent Falcone died, with Carmine taking over as head of the Falcone family, now nicknamed "The Roman." This would eventually lead to "Big Lou's" retirement, with his son Sal taking over as "The Boss" of the Maroni operation.

In the years following, Falcone and his wife would have two sons, Alberto and Mario, and a daughter, Sophia Gigante (named after her large appearance). But like any crime family, the Falcones were bound to have their own secrets... During some undisclosed time, it's been suspected that Falcone and his wife Louisa may have had another child, one whom they would seemingly abandon: a young woman named Selina Kyle.

The Maronis kept busy as well, as Sal would eventually father two sons of his own, Pino and Umberto. Like Falcone, Maroni chose to break his nuptials, and, in a shocking turn of events, eventually became the secret lover of Falcone's own daughter, Sophia Gigante.

The Batman Arrives in Gotham

About another decade or so would pass before the events of Frank Miller's epic Batman: Year One, which saw Falcone at the height of his power in Gotham, holding the mayor, police commissioner, city council, and countless others in his iron grip. "The Roman" ruled over Gotham, which, along with the deaths of his parents, led to Bruce Wayne's turn to vigilanteism, becoming the Batman.

As Batman, Bruce, with some help from Detective Jim Gordon, slowly dismantled Falcone's empire, even crashing one of "The Roman's" dinner parties to remind them that their days in Gotham were numbered. He even humiliates Falcone by stripping him to his underwear and tying him down on his bed, only to be found helpless. Enraged, Falcone ordered a hit on Batman, but to no avail. Eventually, Falcone's grip over Gotham would loosen after Batman, Gordon, and the young district attorney named Harvey Dent began meddling in his affairs.

It's also around this time that Selina Kyle, now the thief known as Catwoman, returns to Falcone's life, though not as her civilian self. As Catwoman, Selina tried to steal some of Falcone's most precious valuables. Batman eventually saved Catwoman from Falcone's men, but not before Selina had the chance to permanently scar "The Roman" straight across his face. This caused Falcone to hate Catwoman personally, though he had mixed feelings about the woman under the cat mask.

While Falcone dealt with all this bat-trouble, Sal Maroni began lending money all over town, including to the crazed Dr. Hugo Strange (and with a name like that, what more would you expect?). After a while, Maroni tried to get Strange to repay his debt, which Strange attempted after robbing one of Maroni's own fronts for the cash. Unpleased, Maroni sent his men into rough Strange up, which only makes the delusional mad scientist all the angrier.

Having to save Maroni from Strange's genetic experiments, Batman forced "The Boss" to forgive the debt of a man named Norman Madison, the father of Bruce's then-girlfriend Julie Madison. What Batman didn't count on was that Norman would still try to make good on his debt, which Maroni refused to take in fear of how the Dark Knight would retaliate. Instead, Norman gave the cash to Falcone, which only served to humiliate "The Boss," solidifying his hatred for Batman in the process.

The Long Halloween

Afterward came the events of Jeph Loeb's The Long Halloween, the Batman story that the Falcone and Maroni families are most well-known for. Now that the Falcone family's grip on Gotham had been weakened, a serial killer known only as "Holiday" began taking out members of the family. Naturally, Falcone believed that this was the work of the Maroni family. Things would only get worse for Falcone though after his warehouse full of cash is found by Batman and Harvey Dent, who then burn it to the ground to send a message (in a moment reminiscent of Joker burning the cash in The Dark Knight).

Desperate and angry, Falcone began to hire various "costumed freaks" such as Joker, Riddler, Catwoman, Penguin, Mad Hatter, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and Solomon Grundy to take Batman head-on in the coming month. During this time, Holiday's targets switched from the Falcones to the Maronis, including "Big Lou" who is killed on Father's Day. While Sal Maroni originally believed that Falcone was behind the hits, "The Roman" convinces him (through his daughter Sophia) that they have a common enemy in Harvey Dent, who he then believed to secretly be the Holiday killer.

After Maroni is taken to jail by the GCPD, he is persuaded by his lover Sophia Gigante that Dent is behind it all. After Falcone arranged for Maroni to get his hands on some acid, "The Boss" attempted to murder Harvey Dent during his trial. He only half-succeeds though as Dent survives though permanently scarred. Not long afterward, Maroni is murdered in his cell by Holiday, who revealed himself to be Falcone's youngest son, Alberto, who was simply trying to make a name for himself outside the Falcone shadow.

Because of his physical and psychological trauma, Harvey Dent went insane, becoming the supervillain Two-Face. Along with the other "costumed freaks," Two-Face stormed Falcone's home and shot him directly in the head, revenge for ruining his life. Because of this, Sophia Gigante, who was also critically injured during this attack, and her brother Mario would struggle to take over the Falcone crime family, with Sal Maroni's two sons, Pino and Umberto, pledging their allegiance to Sophia.

A Fallen Empire

Afterward, the sequels to Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory and Catwoman: When In Rome, would occur at the same time, crossing over near the end of each. Here, Selina traveled to Italy for more information on the Falcone family and her potential heritage, and after finding something about Sophia Gigante would deliver the information to Batman. Though she still lacked concrete evidence that she was a Falcone by birth, she would continue to believe that it was true.

The Falcone family turns on itself during Dark Victory, which focuses a lot on Gotham's criminal transition from organized crime to crazed supervillains. Most of this story revolves around Joker, Two-Face, and other members of Batman's rogues' gallery slowly taking down their competition with the mob, descending Gotham into further chaos. All the while, a mysterious serial killer known only as "the Hangman" begins killing corrupt Gotham cops and police personnel, only to eventually turn on the Falcone crime family as well.

Though many suspect Two-Face is behind these attacks, he adamantly denies it, even with all the evidence against him. Eventually, after killing her brother Alberto, claiming he wasn't a "true Falcone," Sophia Gigante is revealed to be the Hangman killer before Two-Face mercilessly killed both her and Maroni's two sons. It's also worth noting that Maroni's old enforcer Tony Zucco kills Richard and Mary Grayson, the parents of Dick Grayson, during this time in a mob hit, which allows Bruce Wayne to adopt Dick, eventually training him to become the first Robin.

It's later revealed that Two-Face had stolen the body of Carmine Falcone to cause disruption within the family, and naturally, he succeeded. Dark Victory ended with Mario Falcone burning down his family's estate, driving the Falcone crime family straight into the ground. After years of running Gotham's underworld, the Falcones and Maronis were finally finished, with Batman's rogues' gallery now the main threat to Gotham. Other white-collar criminals like Penguin and Black Mask would eventually take root, but even they didn't have the kind of influence these Italian gangsters had once boasted.

New Continuity, New Life

While Carmine Falcone, Sal Maroni, and their respective crime families effectively came to an end, that didn't mean they wouldn't return. After DC Comics rebooted their mainstream comic continuity with "The New 52," and later "DC Rebirth," the infamous crime families reappeared in a more limited capacity, with both "The Roman" and "The Boss" now alive and well.

Carmine Falcone reappeared in Batman Eternal (which celebrated 75 years of Batman) to reclaim his criminal empire after Commissioner Jim Gordon was falsely framed for murder. It seemed like much of his history from Year One (including the scar Catwoman gave him) was intact, though here his main rival for power in Gotham isn't Sal Maroni, it was Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin. Eventually, the GCPD arrested Falcone for his crimes and took him to Blackgate Penitentiary. Sal Maroni on the other hand only made a brief appearance in the Nightwing series, which revealed that his son C.J. (a new addition to the Maroni family) and Dick Grayson were actually childhood friends.

While it's unclear if the Falcone or Maroni crime families will make their way back into any of the Bat-books, it's obvious that they've made their mark on Batman history, hence their continual appearances on shows like Gotham and films like The Dark Knight and The Batman. But no matter if or when they reappear, we know that Batman will be there to handle it like he always does.

