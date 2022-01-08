McFarlane Toys has recently released new figures from Matt Reeves upcoming film The Batman to add to their DC Multiverse line. These new releases include Drifter Bruce Wayne figure and his motorcycle, giving some small details to Robert Pattinson’s role in the film.

The Drifter Action figure can be pre-ordered from Entertainment Earth for $19.99. The description reads:

"In the guise of The Drifter, Bruce Wayne Is able to infiltrate the crowds of Gotham City at ground-level without revealing his true identity. The DC The Batman Movie Bruce Wayne Drifter 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is based off of the look and costume design of the character from The Batman movie along with a backpack and a base. The figure features up to 22 points of articulation and comes with an included collectable art card with movie photography on the front, and character biography on the back."

Image via McFarlane Toys

RELATED: 'The Batman' Costumes Let You Prowl Streets of Gotham as Catwoman and Batman

The motorcycle can also be pre-ordered for $29.99, with a description reading:

"When traversing the streets of Gotham as The Drifter, Bruce Wayne uses The Drifter Bike: a modiﬁed Cafe racer for optimum speed with minimal ﬂare. The Drifter Motorcycle is based on its look in The Batman movie and features rotating wheels, and turning handlebars. The Drifter Motorcycle also includes a helmet, base, and collectible art card."

The toys are set to be officially released on February 6th through Walmart, adding to the line of Batman toys that are also available for pre-order. Catwoman and The Riddler have also been placed in miniature and both can also be ordered for $19.99 from Entertainment Earth.

These toys only add to the excitement of the upcoming Batman film, which isn’t set to be released until March 4, 2022. Fans can have these toys to enjoy before the film reveals what’s next for this iconic character.

Image via McFarlane Toys

Image via McFarlane Toys

Image via McFarlane Toys

Image via McFarlane Toys

Image via McFarlane Toys

'Batman: Caped Crusader' Animated Show Taps Comics Creator Ed Brubaker as Head Writer The upcoming series will also have a 10-episode first season.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email