The Batman came crashing into our lives thanks to the creative genius that is Matt Reeves and with it came one of the first times that we got to see Bruce Wayne/The Batman as he was meant to be: A detective. Played by Robert Pattinson, the character was an incredible foray into Gotham City and a huge hit among fans of the franchise and the character. Now, Hot Toys is bringing us a new Premium Format The Batman Figure as well as A The Batman and Batcycle Cosbaby Collectible Set to celebrate the success of the film nearly a year later.

The Premium Format Figure is an incredibly detailed figure that captures the likeness of Pattinson and is a depiction of the ending of the film when Batman and Catwoman (Zöe Kravitz) are parting ways while both on their motorcycles. It is a heartbreaking moment in the film for those of us who loved The Batman's take on BatCat, but it is also an important look into Bruce as a character.

According to Sideshow's official description, the figure includes "Batman’s distinctive, tactical suit design is recreated in exquisite detail, with visible stitching on the cowl, contoured protective armor, a fully stocked utility belt, and built-in weaponry. The flowing fabric cape is wired, allowing for a range of dramatic styling options. The sleek Batcycle is also reproduced in superb detail, adding to the eye-catching appeal of this striking piece."

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: From 'The Whale' to 'The Batman': 10 Movies With the Best, Realistic Prosthetic Make-up

The Success of The Batman

The movie, which was released on March 4, 2022, ended up becoming a critical darling and something that fans absolutely adored. And what's so great about this figure is that he's dark, he's broody, but he's also adorably cute with this Batman and Batcycle set. The figure "presents a pensive Batman astride his Batcycle, ready to ride through the waterlogged streets. This fully sculpted piece perfectly captures Robert Pattinson’s likeness as the troubled but brilliant detective."

But that's not all that is here to celebrate The Dark Knight. Fans can also collect the Batman logo on a shaped 1oz pure silver coin which highlights the Bat symbol as we have come to love it throughout the years. The collection also includes a team-up for Sideshow and Bill Sienkiewicz Art who are presenting "The Batman: Unmask the Truth Fine Art Lithograph, a dramatic DC Comics art print."

All of this is just perfect to add to any Batman fan's collection and celebrate The Dark Knight as we know and love him! Plus who doesn't want multiple versions of Pattinson or the Batman logo in your home? You can Pre-Order the Batman Premium Format Figure for $995, you can buy the Batman and Batcycle figure for $70 now, the coin logo is currently available for purchase for $109, and the Batman: Unmask the Truth lithograph is available for $100! Check out images of the new figures down below:

4 Images