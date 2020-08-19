‘The Batman’ Will Resume Filming in Early September

Hollywood’s big, sloppy dance with the COVID pandemic continues, as release dates shuffle backward, Tenet heads overseas, and New Mutants just sort’ve gets tossed into the fire pit. One of the bigger projects that had to shut down was The Batman, director Matt Reeves‘ new take on the Caped Crusader starring Robert Pattinson, which was about seven weeks into filming back in March when the U.K. set had to pause production. Now, five months later, Variety reports that The Batman is gearing up to resume filming as soon as early September.

This timeline is a hopeful one if The Batman is going to hit its October 21, 2021 release date, delayed from its original June 25, 2021 spot. Co-written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin (Project Power), The Batman is set in the early days of Bruce Wayne’s crusade against crime. In addition to Pattinson, the film features a pretty top-notch ensemble, including Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. While plot details are still light, Serkis did offer some hints on the core of the story:

“It’s very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce,” he said in May. “That’s really at the center of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written.”

The Batman follows fellow Warner Bros. movie The Matrix 4, which already resumed filming in Berlin. The report also notes that the third entry in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is set to start production in September as well.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on October 21. For more on the film, here is Dano’s reaction to the “really powerful” script.