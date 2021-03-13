Filming on The Batman has wrapped in the UK, according to director Matt Reeves' Twitter this week. The highly anticipated film starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne has faced plenty of set backs while filming due to COVID-19. This includes Pattinson testing positive for COVID while shooting in September 2020. But now, with filming wrapped, it seems The Batman is back on track and could hit its current March 4, 2022 release date.

Now that the Pattinson-led movie has finished filming, we can expect a new look at the DC movie to arrive soon. Fans got their first look at The Batman during the 2020 DC FanDome event. There, Reeves shared an early trailer featuring footage that had been shot up to that point, including new looks at Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman, Paul Dano's Riddler, and Colin Farrell's stunning transformation into Penguin. With all this new footage in the can, the next trailer for The Batman should give us more information about the movie's plot, which is expected to cover Bruce Wayne's first year as the Dark Knight as he faces the Big Bads of Gotham.

The Batman is, probably, one of the most anticipated DC movies coming out. The film already has a TV show spinoff set in place despite audiences not knowing much about the movie other than the fact that Batman’s Rogue Gallery of heroes are making an appearance. The Rogues Gallery is a simple way of explaining the wide range of villains that Batman has faced throughout the year and while we may not know what the story of The Batman has in store for us, we do know all about the villains coming our way.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Is Using ‘The Mandalorian’ Technology for Select Scenes

From Kravitz as Catwoman to Dano's Riddler to John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, we’re getting quite a lot of Batman’s famed foes in this one movie. Historically, putting that many villains in one movie hasn’t been a great move, but the world of Batman does lend itself to Bruce Wayne taking on more than one foe at a time. And, as Reeves talked about at the DC FanDome event, this version of Batman will actually be a detective.

The movie world of the Dark Knight is wide and has a variation of stars taking on the mantle of Gotham’s hero. But one thing they’ve never really mastered is Wayne’s talent as a detective. More often than not, the movies have put Alfred Pennyworth in the detective role. While having Alfred taking that on is fun, it has felt like Batman is more of just the brawn than being the detective behind his own work. With Reeves’ promise that this will give us the detective Batman fans have been waiting for, it makes The Batman that much more exciting for fans. Hopefully the March 4, 2022 date stays (as the movie was originally slated for October of 2021) but at least The Batman has wrapped filming.

The Batman is currently scheduled for release on March 4, 2022. Check out Reeves' filming wrap announcement below.

KEEP READING: 'The Batman' Prequel Series Finds New Showrunner After Terence Winter Exit

Share Share Tweet Email

A Cheaper, Ad-Supported HBO Max Version Is Coming, But You Won't Get WB Movies Like 'Dune' Your cost-benefit analysis begins NOW.