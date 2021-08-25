The first footage from Warner Bros.’ The Batman has been released, and it’s given us our first look at the next actor to take up the mantle of Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s ever-loyal butler. Screened at CinemaCon, a new behind-the-scenes featurette gave lucky audiences a look at new footage from the highly anticipated Robert Pattinson vehicle, as well as interviews with the cast and, as reported by Screen Rant, a first look at a much-loved character, a mantle taken on by a truly legendary actor.

According to ScreenRant, the featurette opens with footage of Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne walking through the chaos of his beloved Gotham to the tune of an unsettling score. Following closely behind are soundbites from both Pattinson and director Matt Reeves, promising that the film will be “radically different” from any other Batman story. But what everyone’s really interested in is the new footage of Alfred Pennyworth, played by legendary actor Andy Serkis, complete with white hair and vest.

While Warner Bros. is not expected to release the CinemaCon reel to the public — which also features footage of Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and a Batmobile with a flaming exhaust — the news alone is certain to excite fans who’ve been awaiting the long-in-development film. Clearly, Serkis is suited up just right for the part of the Wayne’s loyal servant and friend, but audiences can only wait in anticipation (at least for a trailer) to see how he’ll make the role his own.

A teaser trailer for The Batman was released during DC FanDome last year, giving audiences their first sneak peek at Pattinson and Kravitz, as well as looks at Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Jim Gordon and Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin. It also teased the appearance of Paul Dano’s Riddler, and fans are hoping for a full trailer at this year’s DC FanDome, currently slated for October.

Inspired by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s "Batman: Year One" comic book arc, The Batman will serve as a standalone film outside of the DC Extended Universe, though it was originally planned as a solo vehicle for Ben Affleck’s Batman, who appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Directed by Reeves with a script from from Reeves and Peter Craig, the film is currently slated for release in March 2022, with filming having been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

