They say the eyes are the window to the soul — and if there's anything Robert Pattinson can really bring to the table with Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman, it's his terrific propensity to bare his soul through his watery whites. We've seen it in every artsy movie he's appeared in over the past half-decade; we've seen it in every trailer released for The Batman so far. But here it is, in the form of a new clip from the Caped Crusader's dark and dingy crime adaptation dropping at the beginning of March: the Pats knows how to stare wistfully.

But that's obviously not the central excitement of a new Batman clip. The scene, almost three minutes taken from some point in Reeves' film, bears witness to what looks like a cop's funeral: Pattinson is in attendance as a morose-looking Bruce Wayne, eyeing up his surroundings, uttering not a single word. He catches a conversation between Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon and some Gotham Police big wigs — one of their colleagues is missing.

Then, after that initial fuse is lit, pandemonium strikes: after spotting a weird looking dude (probably The Riddler, although he's looking a little more like Paul Dano than a Medieval executioner this time around) Bruce dodges a car that smashes into the church, careening through the service's fold out chairs, throwing debris and eulogy cards all over the place. You'll want to watch the trailer yourselves, now, so we'll stop here — but hell, this is some great suspense. And let's just remind ourselves: Pattinson looks excellent, and he didn't say a single word! Give that man every single film award to have ever existed, ever. Wonder when The Batman is gonna show up...

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Batman' Shows Off Paul Dano's Riddler in Haunting Magazine Cover

Perennial Twitter fiend Matt Reeves remarked in a tweet linking to the clip, uploaded to his personal Vimeo (in 4K!), that the scene had been "floating around online," so the director took stuff into his own hands: "I decided to put it on my Vimeo in 4K ... In the meantime, I hope you enjoy this sneak peek," he continued. We most certainly did.

The Batman, as Reeves notes, exclusively hits theaters on March 4. It stars Robert Pattinson on the eponymous Caped Crusader. He's joined by Dano, Colin Farrell, Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. Catch the new clip below:

'Taxi Driver' Ending Explained: Reflecting on Martin Scorsese's Classic Film While the film’s ending suggests that Travis is more mentally stable, Scorsese throws in an aesthetic grenade during its final seconds

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email