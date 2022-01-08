Batman Funko Pops collectors will soon be able to add the latest film incarnation of the Dark Knight to their collection. Entertainment Weekly has revealed the first look at Funko Pop figures inspired by director Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman.

The line includes Batman figures based on Robert Pattinson's take on the character, in three different poses. There are also two figures of Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. One features a classic Bruce Wayne design of the billionaire playboy in a business suit, while the other shows an unmasked Bruce in his Batman costume, with the black eye makeup around his eyes. The trailers for the film show that the film will actually acknowledge the black eye makeup Batman wears, which won't just disappear when he takes off his mask (like at the end of 1992's Batman Returns). There are also two figures based on Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman/Selina Kyle. One has her in her full Catwoman costume, while the other one is an unmasked Selina.

There are also two figures of Colin Farrell's Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot. One has the character in a full trenchcoat and suit, while the other has him in just a dress shirt, tie, and dress pants. Both have the character holding an umbrella. There is also a figure of Paul Dano's Riddler/Edward Nashton. The villain's figure includes the character holding duct tape, which fans saw the character use on a victim in the film's first trailer. Also available are key chain versions of the Batman and Catwoman figures. Fans can also purchase a Batman driving the film's version of the batmobile and Catwoman driving her motorcycle.

The Batman will also star Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Reeves co-wrote the film with Peter Craig. A Gotham PD and Penguin spin-off television series are being developed for HBO Max, while Reeves will also produce an upcoming animated Batman series with J. J. Abrams and Bruce Timm.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022.

