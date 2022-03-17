The Batman has been killing it at the box office since its release earlier this month. Since its premiere on March 4th, the film’s momentum has shown no signs of slowing down, and now the crime epic has surpassed $500 million at the global box office. The exact number comes to $505.8 Million in just under two weeks of release.

The film right now has a pretty even split of $258.3 million domestically and $247.5 million internationally. In its first two domestic weekends, it grossed $134 million and $66.5 million respectively, with its global launch of $258.2 million smashing Warner Brothers’ previous pandemic record. It also had the best international opening for Warner Bros. since 2019’s Joker. On top of that, it is the third-biggest overseas opening of the pandemic era, only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and the latest James Bond outing, No Time To Die.

The Batman has also been a runaway hit in many of its sixty-two individual markets, including France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy, and Spain. The film has even scored the biggest-ever opening for a DC film in seven of those markets, and it had the biggest Warner Bros. opening in its history in Iceland. On top of all this success, The Batman opens in China this Friday, and has topped the charts in the early hours of its release despite a COVID spike affecting that market. It remains to be seen how much COVID will have an effect on China’s box office, but given that it is the second-biggest market in the world, it should still make a lot of money in the region.

WB’s Chairman Toby Emmerich celebrated the news today, saying:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to see people all over the world enjoying The Batman in theaters. Matt Reeves has delivered an extraordinary film that manages to honor the legacy of this global cultural hero while taking moviegoers into an experience that feels fresh and original. We congratulate Matt, Dylan, Walter, Chantal, Robert and Zoë, and the entire cast and crew on this wonderful benchmark.”

The Batman is another fine example of the moviegoing experience not going anywhere. When you have a well-made film that has a sharp script, thrilling action, engaging characters, and a great ensemble cast, people will want to experience it on the biggest screen possible. Matt Reeves crafted a Batman film that felt both fresh and new yet comfortably familiar. At the same time, Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman are some of the best interpretations of these iconic characters that the world has ever seen. That is reflected in this film’s continued box office success and The Batman is well on its way to becoming the next billion dollar blockbuster.

